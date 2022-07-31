Royals look to end skid in matchup with the Yankees

Kansas City Royals (39-62, fifth in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (69-33, first in the AL East) New York; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (3-6, 4.35 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-3, 3.50 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -274, Royals +224; over/under is 8 1/2 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals look to stop their five-game losing streak with a... READ MORE

Kansas City Royals (39-62, fifth in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (69-33, first in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (3-6, 4.35 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-3, 3.50 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -274, Royals +224; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals look to stop their five-game losing streak with a victory over the New York Yankees.

New York has a 69-33 record overall and a 40-12 record in home games. The Yankees have the second-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.14.

Kansas City has a 39-62 record overall and a 17-32 record in road games. The Royals have gone 23-14 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Sunday’s game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Yankees have a 6-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 42 home runs, 51 walks and 91 RBI while hitting .300 for the Yankees. DJ LeMahieu is 11-for-34 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 19 doubles, five triples and 14 home runs while hitting .252 for the Royals. MJ Melendez is 11-for-35 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Royals: 3-7, .263 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (achilles), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Angel Zerpa: 15-Day IL (knee), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (blister), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

