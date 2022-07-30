Russell grabs first F1 pole, Verstappen qualifies 10th

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — George Russell won his first career Formula One pole with a fast final qualifying lap at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday. It gave Mercedes its first pole of the season on the same day F1 champion and points leader Max Verstappen lost power and qualified a season-worst 10th. Russell screamed in celebration after beating Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz Jr. and Charles Leclerc to grab the first pole of... READ MORE

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — George Russell won his first career Formula One pole with a fast final qualifying lap at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday.

It gave Mercedes its first pole of the season on the same day F1 champion and points leader Max Verstappen lost power and qualified a season-worst 10th.

Russell screamed in celebration after beating Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz Jr. and Charles Leclerc to grab the first pole of his career.

“Whooooo, come on! Yes! Hahahaha. You beauty! You beauty!” yelled Russell before jumping into the arms of his engineers.

The Mercedes pace was even more surprising given what Russell called a “disastrous” second practice on Friday when Mercedes was about one second behind Leclerc’s leading time.

“For us as a team it’s massive. We were all here until 11 p.m. last night scratching our heads, and we all felt pretty lost,” Russell said. “To come back and grab pole position is an amazing feeling. We absolutely nailed today, 100%.”

Verstappen unleashed expletives as his qualifying bid was undone.

He struggled with grip then complained of having “no power … nothing works” on his second attempt.

The Hungaroring track, nestled amid rolling hills just outside of Budapest, dried out somewhat for afternoon qualifying following a huge downpour during the third practice.

Leclerc — who leads F1 with seven poles this season — crashed while leading the French GP last Sunday to hand Verstappen a win that gave the Dutchman a 63-point lead over Leclerc in the standings.

But now Leclerc has an ideal chance to close the gap on Sunday on one of F1’s hardest tracks for passing.

Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez had a disappointing session and starts from 11th place.

“It’s been a bad day,” Perez said. “It’s certainly going to be difficult to overtake tomorrow.”

Lando Norris of McLaren qualified fourth followed by Esteban Ocon — last year’s winner — Alpine teammate Fernando Alonso and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, who is F1’s record holder with 103 poles.

Russell, who replaced Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes this year, caught the eye driving for struggling backmarker Williams last year with an incredible performance in the wet to qualify second for the Belgian GP.

“Dare I say better than the Spa one? I don’t think I’ll ever have qualifying close to these two (results). But for pure driving, probably the one today,” Russell said. “This is what racing’s all about. This is why I want to become world champion.”

After a first pole, the British driver is eyeing a first win.

“Hopefully we can drive off into the sunset tomorrow. I’m already thinking of what I can do to win,” he said. “Saturday doesn’t mean a huge amount, Sunday is when the points and prizes are won.”

Russell has what it takes to reach the top, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff believes.

“This is one of many milestones to come … George is a champion in the making,” Wolff said. “We would never have put him in a Mercedes if he didn’t think he could become a world champion.”

But Wolff lamented Hamilton’s bad luck, as his drag reduction system got stuck.

Sainz called his form “nothing special” but conceded Russell “deserves that pole,” while Leclerc said he “struggled massively in Q3” because “the tires were definitely not in the right window.”

At least he has Verstappen where he wants him, seven cars back.

“Max might take a few more laps to come to the front,” Leclerc said.

WET PRACTICE

Drivers had earlier tackled a difficult rain-drenched third practice.

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel lost the rear tires and went backward into the crash barriers, bringing out a red flag with about 10 minutes to go. The session restarted with four minutes left.

After the intense heat of Friday, rain began thundering down around midday and the Hungaroring was drenched by the 1 p.m. start.

The Ferraris were the first to go out and Leclerc slid as he missed a chicane.

As rain got even heavier and visibility worsened, Vettel — who is retiring at the end of the season — missed a turn and AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly just avoided a crash barrier then later did a 360 spin.

Russell said he was “struggling a lot,” Ricciardo spoke of having “absolutely no grip” and Haas driver Mick Schumacher complained his rear tires felt like they were slipping on ice.

Williams driver Nicholas Latifi surprised everyone by posting the fastest time on his final lap.

“I was wondering if that clapping was for me,” joked Latifi, who is last in the standings and yet to score a point.

That joy was short-lived as the Canadian driver was among the five eliminated from Q1, along with Vettel and Gasly.

“I’m gutted,” said Gasly, who had one of his lap times deleted for going off track limits, also at Turn 5.

Latifi starts last on Sunday.

