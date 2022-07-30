San Diego 10, Minnesota 1

Minnesota
San Diego
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
31
1
5
1
Totals
33
10
9
10
Garlick lf
4
0
1
0
Profar lf
2
1
0
0
Correa ss
3
0
0
0
...
DP_Minnesota 0, San Diego 1. LOB_Minnesota 4, San Diego 3. 2B_Garlick (3), Kirilloff (7), Voit (18), Grisham (12). HR_Buxton (25), Voit (13), Kim (6), Hosmer (8), Machado (17), Alfaro (7). SB_Kim (6).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ryan L,7-4
|4
|2-3
|8
|10
|10
|2
|7
|Moran
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Cotton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gordon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Snell W,3-5
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Lamet
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wilson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hill
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Moran.
Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_2:47. A_43,171 (40,209).
