San Diego 10, Minnesota 1

The Associated Press
July 30, 2022 12:49 am
Minnesota

San Diego

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
31
1
5
1

Totals
33
10
9
10

Garlick lf
4
0
1
0

Profar lf
2
1
0
0

Correa ss
3
0
0
0

Minnesota 000 100 000 1
San Diego 210 160 00x 10

DP_Minnesota 0, San Diego 1. LOB_Minnesota 4, San Diego 3. 2B_Garlick (3), Kirilloff (7), Voit (18), Grisham (12). HR_Buxton (25), Voit (13), Kim (6), Hosmer (8), Machado (17), Alfaro (7). SB_Kim (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Ryan L,7-4 4 2-3 8 10 10 2 7
Moran 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2
Cotton 1 0 0 0 0 2
Gordon 1 0 0 0 1 0
San Diego
Snell W,3-5 6 4 1 1 1 7
Lamet 1 0 0 0 0 1
Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hill 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Moran.

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_2:47. A_43,171 (40,209).

Top Stories