San Diego 10, Minnesota 1

Minnesota San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 33 10 9 10 Garlick lf 4 0 1 0 Profar lf 2 1 0 0 Correa ss 3 0 0 0 Ruiz ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Kirilloff rf 1 0 0 0 Machado 3b 4 1 1 2 Buxton cf 3 1 1 1 Batten 3b 0 0 0 0 Gordon ss-p 1 0 1 0 Cronenworth 2b 4 1 1 0 Polanco 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 Voit dh 4 2 2 3 Miranda 3b 4 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 3 2 1 1 Arraez 1b-2b 3 0 2 0 Alfaro c 4 1 1 3 Sánchez c 2 0 0 0 Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 Sanó dh-1b 3 0 0 0 Kim ss 3 2 2 1 Celestino rf-cf 3 0 0 0 Grisham cf 4 0 1 0

Minnesota 000 100 000 — 1 San Diego 210 160 00x — 10

DP_Minnesota 0, San Diego 1. LOB_Minnesota 4, San Diego 3. 2B_Garlick (3), Kirilloff (7), Voit (18), Grisham (12). HR_Buxton (25), Voit (13), Kim (6), Hosmer (8), Machado (17), Alfaro (7). SB_Kim (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota Ryan L,7-4 4 2-3 8 10 10 2 7 Moran 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 Cotton 1 0 0 0 0 2 Gordon 1 0 0 0 1 0

San Diego Snell W,3-5 6 4 1 1 1 7 Lamet 1 0 0 0 0 1 Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 2 Hill 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Moran.

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_2:47. A_43,171 (40,209).

