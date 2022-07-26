San Diego 6, Detroit 4

San Diego Detroit ab

r

h

bi ab

r

h

bi Totals

36

6

6

6 Totals

40

4

11

4 Profar lf

4

1

0

0 Greene cf

5

0

2

1 Crnenworth 2b-1b

2

1

0

0 ... READ MORE

San Diego Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 6 6 6 Totals 40 4 11 4 Profar lf 4 1 0 0 Greene cf 5 0 2 1 Crnenworth 2b-1b 2 1 0 0 Báez ss 5 1 1 0 Machado 3b 5 2 2 0 H.Castro 1b 5 0 2 0 Mazara rf 3 1 1 0 Cabrera dh 4 1 2 0 Ruiz rf 1 0 0 0 Clemens pr-dh 1 0 0 0 Voit dh 4 1 1 3 Candelario 3b 5 1 2 3 Hosmer 1b 3 0 0 0 W.Castro rf 5 1 1 0 Batten 2b 1 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 Alfaro c 4 0 2 3 Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 Grisham cf 4 0 0 0 Haase ph-c 1 0 0 0 Kim ss 5 0 0 0 Baddoo lf 2 0 0 0 Grossman ph-lf 0 0 0 0

San Diego 003 000 000 3 — 6 Detroit 000 000 201 1 — 4

E_Báez (12). DP_San Diego 1, Detroit 1. LOB_San Diego 10, Detroit 9. 2B_Voit (17), Alfaro (13), H.Castro (13), Cabrera (9), Candelario (8). HR_Candelario (10).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego Clevinger 7 6 2 2 1 5 García H,17 1 2 0 0 0 2 Rogers W,1-4 1 2 1 1 1 2 Martinez S,4-4 1 1 1 0 0 1

Detroit G.Hill 5 5 3 3 4 2 Lange 1 0 0 0 0 1 Cisnero 1 0 0 0 2 0 Fulmer 1 0 0 0 0 1 Soto L,2-5 1 2-3 0 3 0 0 4 Foley 1-3 1 0 0 1 0

HBP_Soto 2 (Cronenworth,Voit).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:43. A_24,213 (41,083).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.