San Diego 6, Detroit 4

|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|6
|6
|6
|
|Totals
|40
|4
|11
|4
|
|Profar lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Greene cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Crnenworth 2b-1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Báez ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|H.Castro 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Mazara rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Ruiz rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clemens pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Voit dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Candelario 3b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Castro rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Batten 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|2
|3
|
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haase ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kim ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baddoo lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Grossman ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|San Diego
|003
|000
|000
|3
|—
|6
|Detroit
|000
|000
|201
|1
|—
|4
E_Báez (12). DP_San Diego 1, Detroit 1. LOB_San Diego 10, Detroit 9. 2B_Voit (17), Alfaro (13), H.Castro (13), Cabrera (9), Candelario (8). HR_Candelario (10).
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Clevinger
|7
|
|6
|2
|2
|1
|5
|García H,17
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rogers W,1-4
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Martinez S,4-4
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G.Hill
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|4
|2
|Lange
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cisnero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Fulmer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Soto L,2-5
|1
|2-3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|4
|Foley
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_Soto 2 (Cronenworth,Voit).
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:43. A_24,213 (41,083).
