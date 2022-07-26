Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

San Diego 6, Detroit 4

The Associated Press
July 26, 2022 11:16 pm
< a min read
      

San Diego

Detroit

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
36
6
6
6

Totals
40
4
11
4

Profar lf
4
1
0
0

Greene cf
5
0
2
1

Crnenworth 2b-1b
2
1
0
0

...

READ MORE

San Diego Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 6 6 6 Totals 40 4 11 4
Profar lf 4 1 0 0 Greene cf 5 0 2 1
Crnenworth 2b-1b 2 1 0 0 Báez ss 5 1 1 0
Machado 3b 5 2 2 0 H.Castro 1b 5 0 2 0
Mazara rf 3 1 1 0 Cabrera dh 4 1 2 0
Ruiz rf 1 0 0 0 Clemens pr-dh 1 0 0 0
Voit dh 4 1 1 3 Candelario 3b 5 1 2 3
Hosmer 1b 3 0 0 0 W.Castro rf 5 1 1 0
Batten 2b 1 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0
Alfaro c 4 0 2 3 Barnhart c 3 0 0 0
Grisham cf 4 0 0 0 Haase ph-c 1 0 0 0
Kim ss 5 0 0 0 Baddoo lf 2 0 0 0
Grossman ph-lf 0 0 0 0
San Diego 003 000 000 3 6
Detroit 000 000 201 1 4

E_Báez (12). DP_San Diego 1, Detroit 1. LOB_San Diego 10, Detroit 9. 2B_Voit (17), Alfaro (13), H.Castro (13), Cabrera (9), Candelario (8). HR_Candelario (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Clevinger 7 6 2 2 1 5
García H,17 1 2 0 0 0 2
Rogers W,1-4 1 2 1 1 1 2
Martinez S,4-4 1 1 1 0 0 1
Detroit
G.Hill 5 5 3 3 4 2
Lange 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cisnero 1 0 0 0 2 0
Fulmer 1 0 0 0 0 1
Soto L,2-5 1 2-3 0 3 0 0 4
Foley 1-3 1 0 0 1 0

HBP_Soto 2 (Cronenworth,Voit).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:43. A_24,213 (41,083).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|2 IT and Cyber Day at MacDill AFB
8|2 2022 GSA SmartPay Virtual Training...
8|2 Understanding Your Survivor Benefits
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories