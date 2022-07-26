San Diego 6, Detroit 4

San Diego
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
36
6
6
6
7
8
Profar lf
4
1
0
0
1
1
.239
Cronenworth 2b-1b
2
1
0
0
2
0
.235
Machado 3b
5
2
2
...
READ MORE
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|6
|6
|7
|8
|
|Profar lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Cronenworth 2b-1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.235
|Machado 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Mazara rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.292
|Ruiz rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Voit dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.223
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Batten 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.278
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.188
|Kim ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.239
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|4
|11
|4
|2
|10
|
|Greene cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Báez ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|H.Castro 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|1-Clemens pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.141
|Candelario 3b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.207
|W.Castro rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|a-Haase ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Baddoo lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.133
|b-Grossman ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.205
|San Diego
|003
|000
|000
|3_6
|6
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|201
|1_4
|11
|1
a-pinch hit for Barnhart in the 9th. b-walked for Baddoo in the 9th.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.
E_Báez (12). LOB_San Diego 10, Detroit 9. 2B_Voit (17), Alfaro (13), H.Castro (13), Cabrera (9), Candelario (8). HR_Candelario (10), off Clevinger. RBIs_Voit 3 (43), Alfaro 3 (30), Candelario 3 (30), Greene (13).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 6 (Voit, Mazara, Grisham 2, Kim 2); Detroit 4 (W.Castro, Báez, Candelario 2). RISP_San Diego 3 for 11; Detroit 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Machado. GIDP_Machado, Báez.
DP_San Diego 1 (Kim, Cronenworth, Hosmer); Detroit 1 (Schoop, Báez, H.Castro).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger
|7
|
|6
|2
|2
|1
|5
|92
|3.38
|García, H, 17
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.41
|Rogers, W, 1-4
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|30
|3.98
|Martinez, S, 4-4
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.61
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|G.Hill
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|4
|2
|88
|5.57
|Lange
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.84
|Cisnero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|19
|0.00
|Fulmer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.92
|Soto, L, 2-5
|1
|2-3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|4
|25
|2.43
|Foley
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|2.95
Inherited runners-scored_Foley 3-2. HBP_Soto 2 (Cronenworth,Voit).
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:43. A_24,213 (41,083).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.