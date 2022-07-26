Trending:
San Diego 6, Detroit 4

The Associated Press
July 26, 2022 11:16 pm
1 min read
      

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 6 6 6 7 8
Profar lf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .239
Cronenworth 2b-1b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .235
Machado 3b 5 2 2 0 0 0 .301
Mazara rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .292
Ruiz rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Voit dh 4 1 1 3 0 1 .223
Hosmer 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .277
Batten 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Alfaro c 4 0 2 3 1 0 .278
Grisham cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .188
Kim ss 5 0 0 0 0 3 .239
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 4 11 4 2 10
Greene cf 5 0 2 1 0 0 .244
Báez ss 5 1 1 0 0 2 .218
H.Castro 1b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .286
Cabrera dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .287
1-Clemens pr-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .141
Candelario 3b 5 1 2 3 0 1 .207
W.Castro rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .248
Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .207
Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .208
a-Haase ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Baddoo lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .133
b-Grossman ph-lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .205
San Diego 003 000 000 3_6 6 0
Detroit 000 000 201 1_4 11 1

a-pinch hit for Barnhart in the 9th. b-walked for Baddoo in the 9th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.

E_Báez (12). LOB_San Diego 10, Detroit 9. 2B_Voit (17), Alfaro (13), H.Castro (13), Cabrera (9), Candelario (8). HR_Candelario (10), off Clevinger. RBIs_Voit 3 (43), Alfaro 3 (30), Candelario 3 (30), Greene (13).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 6 (Voit, Mazara, Grisham 2, Kim 2); Detroit 4 (W.Castro, Báez, Candelario 2). RISP_San Diego 3 for 11; Detroit 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Machado. GIDP_Machado, Báez.

DP_San Diego 1 (Kim, Cronenworth, Hosmer); Detroit 1 (Schoop, Báez, H.Castro).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Clevinger 7 6 2 2 1 5 92 3.38
García, H, 17 1 2 0 0 0 2 13 3.41
Rogers, W, 1-4 1 2 1 1 1 2 30 3.98
Martinez, S, 4-4 1 1 1 0 0 1 14 3.61
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
G.Hill 5 5 3 3 4 2 88 5.57
Lange 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.84
Cisnero 1 0 0 0 2 0 19 0.00
Fulmer 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.92
Soto, L, 2-5 1 2-3 0 3 0 0 4 25 2.43
Foley 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 13 2.95

Inherited runners-scored_Foley 3-2. HBP_Soto 2 (Cronenworth,Voit).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:43. A_24,213 (41,083).

