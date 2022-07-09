San Diego 6, San Francisco 3

San Francisco
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
3
5
3
4
14
Slater cf
3
0
2
0
0
1
.274
b-Pederson ph-rf
0
0
0
0
1
0
.264
Flores 1b
3
0
0
...
|San Francisco
|000
|010
|002_3
|5
|0
|San Diego
|300
|001
|02x_6
|9
|1
a-singled for Batten in the 6th. b-walked for Slater in the 8th. c-struck out for Estrada in the 9th. d-homered for Bart in the 9th.
1-ran for Hosmer in the 8th.
E_Kim (4). LOB_San Francisco 6, San Diego 10. 2B_Cronenworth (21). HR_Villar (1), off Snell; Belt (6), off Martinez; Machado (14), off Long. RBIs_Villar (2), Belt 2 (15), Machado 3 (50), Mazara 2 (15), Cronenworth (44).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Crawford 2); San Diego 5 (Voit 4, Kim). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 3; San Diego 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_Grisham. GIDP_Flores.
DP_San Diego 1 (Kim, Cronenworth, Hosmer).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Long, L, 0-2
|2
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|37
|2.48
|Ty.Rogers
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|29
|4.50
|Littell
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|46
|5.04
|Brebbia
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|2.39
|McGee
|1
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|30
|7.17
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell, W, 1-5
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|11
|108
|4.66
|Martinez, S, 3-3
|3
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|41
|3.73
Inherited runners-scored_Littell 1-0, Brebbia 2-0. WP_McGee, Snell.
Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:16. A_42,861 (40,209).
