San Diego 6, San Francisco 3

The Associated Press
July 9, 2022 1:15 am
San Francisco San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 5 3 Totals 33 6 9 6
Slater cf 3 0 2 0 Kim ss 4 1 2 0
Pederson ph-rf 0 0 0 0 Crnenworth 2b-1b 5 1 2 1
Flores 1b 3 0 0 0 Machado 3b 3 1 1 3
Mercedes lf 4 0 1 0 Voit dh 4 0 0 0
Ruf dh 3 0 0 0 Alfaro c 4 0 0 0
Estrada 2b 3 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0
Yastrzemski ph 1 0 0 0 Abrams pr-2b 0 1 0 0
Crawford ss 3 1 0 0 Azocar rf 3 1 0 0
Villar 3b 4 1 1 1 Grisham cf 3 0 1 0
Bart c 3 0 0 0 Batten lf 1 0 0 0
Belt ph 1 1 1 2 Mazara ph-lf 2 1 2 2
Wade Jr. rf-cf 4 0 0 0
San Francisco 000 010 002 3
San Diego 300 001 02x 6

E_Kim (4). DP_San Francisco 0, San Diego 1. LOB_San Francisco 6, San Diego 10. 2B_Cronenworth (21). HR_Villar (1), Belt (6), Machado (14).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Long L,0-2 2 1-3 4 3 3 0 2
Ty.Rogers 2 0 0 0 1 2
Littell 1 1-3 1 1 1 4 4
Brebbia 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
McGee 1 4 2 2 1 0
San Diego
Snell W,1-5 6 3 1 1 2 11
Martinez S,3-3 3 2 2 2 2 3

Ty.Rogers pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

WP_McGee, Snell.

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:16. A_42,861 (40,209).

