San Diego 6, San Francisco 3

|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|
|Totals
|33
|6
|9
|6
|
|Slater cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Kim ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Pederson ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crnenworth 2b-1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Flores 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Mercedes lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruf dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Estrada 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Yastrzemski ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Abrams pr-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Azocar rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Villar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Batten lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Belt ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Mazara ph-lf
|2
|1
|2
|2
|
|Wade Jr. rf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|000
|010
|002
|—
|3
|San Diego
|300
|001
|02x
|—
|6
E_Kim (4). DP_San Francisco 0, San Diego 1. LOB_San Francisco 6, San Diego 10. 2B_Cronenworth (21). HR_Villar (1), Belt (6), Machado (14).
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Long L,0-2
|2
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Ty.Rogers
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Littell
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|Brebbia
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|McGee
|1
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Snell W,1-5
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|11
|Martinez S,3-3
|3
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
Ty.Rogers pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
WP_McGee, Snell.
Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:16. A_42,861 (40,209).
