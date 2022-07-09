San Diego 6, San Francisco 3

San Francisco San Diego ab

r

h

bi ab

r

h

bi Totals

32

3

5

3 Totals

33

6

9

6 Slater cf

3

0

2

0 Kim ss

4

1

2

0 Pederson ph-rf

0

0

0

0 ... ... READ MORE

San Francisco San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 3 5 3 Totals 33 6 9 6 Slater cf 3 0 2 0 Kim ss 4 1 2 0 Pederson ph-rf 0 0 0 0 Crnenworth 2b-1b 5 1 2 1 Flores 1b 3 0 0 0 Machado 3b 3 1 1 3 Mercedes lf 4 0 1 0 Voit dh 4 0 0 0 Ruf dh 3 0 0 0 Alfaro c 4 0 0 0 Estrada 2b 3 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 Yastrzemski ph 1 0 0 0 Abrams pr-2b 0 1 0 0 Crawford ss 3 1 0 0 Azocar rf 3 1 0 0 Villar 3b 4 1 1 1 Grisham cf 3 0 1 0 Bart c 3 0 0 0 Batten lf 1 0 0 0 Belt ph 1 1 1 2 Mazara ph-lf 2 1 2 2 Wade Jr. rf-cf 4 0 0 0

San Francisco 000 010 002 — 3 San Diego 300 001 02x — 6

E_Kim (4). DP_San Francisco 0, San Diego 1. LOB_San Francisco 6, San Diego 10. 2B_Cronenworth (21). HR_Villar (1), Belt (6), Machado (14).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Francisco Long L,0-2 2 1-3 4 3 3 0 2 Ty.Rogers 2 0 0 0 1 2 Littell 1 1-3 1 1 1 4 4 Brebbia 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 McGee 1 4 2 2 1 0

San Diego Snell W,1-5 6 3 1 1 2 11 Martinez S,3-3 3 2 2 2 2 3

Ty.Rogers pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

WP_McGee, Snell.

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:16. A_42,861 (40,209).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.