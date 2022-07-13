San Francisco 13, Arizona 0

Arizona San Francisco ab

Arizona San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 0 8 0 Totals 38 13 14 12 Rojas 3b 4 0 1 0 Slater cf 5 3 3 1 Kennedy 3b 1 0 0 0 Flores 2b 5 0 1 1 Thomas cf 4 0 1 0 Mercedes lf-1b 4 3 3 4 Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 Ruf 1b 2 1 0 0 Walker 1b 2 0 0 0 Yastrzemski rf 2 0 0 0 Luplow 1b 1 0 0 0 Estrada ss 5 2 2 3 Varsho dh-c 4 0 1 0 Villar 3b 4 1 2 2 McCarthy rf 4 0 1 0 González rf-lf 4 0 0 0 C.Kelly c-p 3 0 1 0 Wynns dh 3 1 1 0 Alcántara 2b 4 0 3 0 Wade Jr. lf 0 0 0 0 Perdomo ss 4 0 0 0 Bart c 4 2 2 1

Arizona 000 000 000 — 0 San Francisco 431 000 23x — 13

E_Alcántara (5). LOB_Arizona 10, San Francisco 4. 2B_McCarthy (4), Thomas (9), Alcántara (3), Slater (4), Mercedes (3), Flores (17). 3B_Villar (1). HR_Bart (5), Mercedes (1), Estrada 2 (9).

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona Keuchel L,0-2 2 1-3 8 8 7 1 4 Uceta 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 3 Weaver 1 1 0 0 0 2 Smith 1 2 2 2 0 1 C.Kelly 1 3 3 3 1 0

San Francisco Webb W,8-3 6 5 0 0 2 8 Y.Marte 2 1 0 0 0 2 González 1 2 0 0 0 0

WP_Y.Marte.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:45. A_23,353 (41,915).

