Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

San Francisco 13, Arizona 0

The Associated Press
July 13, 2022 12:44 am
< a min read
      

Arizona

San Francisco

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
35
0
8
0

Totals
38
13
14
12

Rojas 3b
4
0
1
0

Slater cf
5
3
3
1

Kennedy 3b
1
0
0
0

...

READ MORE

Arizona San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 0 8 0 Totals 38 13 14 12
Rojas 3b 4 0 1 0 Slater cf 5 3 3 1
Kennedy 3b 1 0 0 0 Flores 2b 5 0 1 1
Thomas cf 4 0 1 0 Mercedes lf-1b 4 3 3 4
Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 Ruf 1b 2 1 0 0
Walker 1b 2 0 0 0 Yastrzemski rf 2 0 0 0
Luplow 1b 1 0 0 0 Estrada ss 5 2 2 3
Varsho dh-c 4 0 1 0 Villar 3b 4 1 2 2
McCarthy rf 4 0 1 0 González rf-lf 4 0 0 0
C.Kelly c-p 3 0 1 0 Wynns dh 3 1 1 0
Alcántara 2b 4 0 3 0 Wade Jr. lf 0 0 0 0
Perdomo ss 4 0 0 0 Bart c 4 2 2 1
Arizona 000 000 000 0
San Francisco 431 000 23x 13

E_Alcántara (5). LOB_Arizona 10, San Francisco 4. 2B_McCarthy (4), Thomas (9), Alcántara (3), Slater (4), Mercedes (3), Flores (17). 3B_Villar (1). HR_Bart (5), Mercedes (1), Estrada 2 (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Keuchel L,0-2 2 1-3 8 8 7 1 4
Uceta 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 3
Weaver 1 1 0 0 0 2
Smith 1 2 2 2 0 1
C.Kelly 1 3 3 3 1 0
San Francisco
Webb W,8-3 6 5 0 0 2 8
Y.Marte 2 1 0 0 0 2
González 1 2 0 0 0 0

WP_Y.Marte.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:45. A_23,353 (41,915).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|19 Spangdahlem AB Tech Expo
7|19 AWS Immersion Workshop On Going...
7|19 Run:ai, GAI, & Carahsoft Happy...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories