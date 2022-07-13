San Francisco 13, Arizona 0

Arizona
San Francisco
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|0
|8
|0
|
|Totals
|38
|13
|14
|12
|
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Slater cf
|5
|3
|3
|1
|
|Kennedy 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flores 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mercedes lf-1b
|4
|3
|3
|4
|
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruf 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Walker 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yastrzemski rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Luplow 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Estrada ss
|5
|2
|2
|3
|
|Varsho dh-c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Villar 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|McCarthy rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|González rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Kelly c-p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wynns dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Alcántara 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|Wade Jr. lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perdomo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bart c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|San Francisco
|431
|000
|23x
|—
|13
E_Alcántara (5). LOB_Arizona 10, San Francisco 4. 2B_McCarthy (4), Thomas (9), Alcántara (3), Slater (4), Mercedes (3), Flores (17). 3B_Villar (1). HR_Bart (5), Mercedes (1), Estrada 2 (9).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keuchel L,0-2
|2
|1-3
|8
|8
|7
|1
|4
|Uceta
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Weaver
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Smith
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|C.Kelly
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Webb W,8-3
|6
|
|5
|0
|0
|2
|8
|Y.Marte
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|González
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Y.Marte.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_2:45. A_23,353 (41,915).
