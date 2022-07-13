Trending:
San Francisco 13, Arizona 0

The Associated Press
July 13, 2022 12:44 am
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 0 8 0 2 10
Rojas 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .282
Kennedy 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .213
Thomas cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .237
Walker 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .207
Luplow 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .184
Varsho dh-c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .235
McCarthy rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .229
C.Kelly c-p 3 0 1 0 1 1 .179
Alcántara 2b 4 0 3 0 0 0 .200
Perdomo ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .203
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 13 14 12 3 10
Slater cf 5 3 3 1 0 1 .287
Flores 2b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .252
Mercedes lf-1b 4 3 3 4 1 0 .296
Ruf 1b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .222
Yastrzemski rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .230
Estrada ss 5 2 2 3 0 1 .259
Villar 3b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .267
González rf-lf-p 4 0 0 0 0 2 .295
Wynns dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .233
Wade Jr. lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .190
Bart c 4 2 2 1 0 2 .168
Arizona 000 000 000_0 8 1
San Francisco 431 000 23x_13 14 0

E_Alcántara (5). LOB_Arizona 10, San Francisco 4. 2B_McCarthy (4), Thomas (9), Alcántara (3), Slater (4), Mercedes (3), Flores (17). 3B_Villar (1). HR_Bart (5), off Keuchel; Mercedes (1), off Keuchel; Estrada (8), off Keuchel; Estrada (9), off Smith. RBIs_Mercedes 4 (4), Villar 2 (4), Bart (10), Estrada 3 (36), Slater (22), Flores (49).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 7 (Thomas 2, Alcántara, Kennedy, Walker 2, C.Kelly); San Francisco 2 (Estrada, Bart). RISP_Arizona 0 for 12; San Francisco 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Perdomo, Flores, González, Mercedes.

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keuchel, L, 0-2 2 1-3 8 8 7 1 4 62 9.64
Uceta 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 3 45 3.86
Weaver 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 9.49
Smith 1 2 2 2 0 1 12 4.97
C.Kelly 1 3 3 3 1 0 22 27.00
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Webb, W, 8-3 6 5 0 0 2 8 91 2.82
Y.Marte 2 1 0 0 0 2 30 5.40
González 1 2 0 0 0 0 22 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Uceta 1-0. WP_Y.Marte. PB_C.Kelly (2).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:45. A_23,353 (41,915).

