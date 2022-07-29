Trending:
San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 2

The Associated Press
July 29, 2022 1:02 am
Chicago

San Francisco

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
29
2
3
2

Totals
32
4
7
4

Morel 2b
3
0
0
0

Slater cf
4
1
2
1

Contreras dh
3
0
0
0

Chicago 000 000 200 2
San Francisco 003 100 00x 4

E_Wisdom (12), Hoerner (8). DP_Chicago 1, San Francisco 0. LOB_Chicago 3, San Francisco 7. 2B_Slater (8), La Stella (10). HR_Wisdom (18). SB_Estrada (15).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Steele L,4-7 3 2-3 5 4 0 1 6
Uelmen 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Hughes 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Martin 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 3
San Francisco
Wood W,7-8 6 2-3 2 2 2 2 3
Leone H,11 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Brebbia H,9 1 0 0 0 0 0
Doval S,13-15 1 1 0 0 0 3

HBP_Wood (Contreras), Steele (Flores). WP_Steele, Uelmen, Wood.

Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:00. A_32,259 (41,915).

Top Stories