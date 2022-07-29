San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Chicago
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|2
|3
|2
|
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|
|Morel 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Slater cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Contreras dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruf 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Happ lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Belt ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flores 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hoerner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mercedes dh
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|La Stella ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Schwindel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Estrada ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pederson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Velazquez cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wade Jr. lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ortega ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Villar 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bart c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Yastrzemski rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Chicago
|000
|000
|200
|—
|2
|San Francisco
|003
|100
|00x
|—
|4
E_Wisdom (12), Hoerner (8). DP_Chicago 1, San Francisco 0. LOB_Chicago 3, San Francisco 7. 2B_Slater (8), La Stella (10). HR_Wisdom (18). SB_Estrada (15).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Steele L,4-7
|3
|2-3
|5
|4
|0
|1
|6
|Uelmen
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hughes
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Martin
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wood W,7-8
|6
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Leone H,11
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brebbia H,9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Doval S,13-15
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_Wood (Contreras), Steele (Flores). WP_Steele, Uelmen, Wood.
Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:00. A_32,259 (41,915).
