San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Chicago San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 2 3 2 Totals 32 4 7 4 Morel 2b 3 0 0 0 Slater cf 4 1 2 1 Contreras dh 3 0 0 0 Ruf 1b 2 0 0 0 Happ lf 4 1 2 0 Belt ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Suzuki rf 4 0 0 0 Flores 2b 3 1 0 0 Hoerner ss 4 0 0 0 Mercedes dh 3 0 2 2 Wisdom 3b 3 1 1 2 La Stella ph-dh 1 0 1 0 Schwindel 1b 3 0 0 0 Estrada ss 4 0 2 1 Gomes c 3 0 0 0 Pederson lf 2 0 0 0 Velazquez cf 1 0 0 0 Wade Jr. lf 1 0 0 0 Ortega ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Villar 3b 4 1 0 0 Bart c 4 0 0 0 Yastrzemski rf 2 1 0 0

Chicago 000 000 200 — 2 San Francisco 003 100 00x — 4

E_Wisdom (12), Hoerner (8). DP_Chicago 1, San Francisco 0. LOB_Chicago 3, San Francisco 7. 2B_Slater (8), La Stella (10). HR_Wisdom (18). SB_Estrada (15).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Steele L,4-7 3 2-3 5 4 0 1 6 Uelmen 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Hughes 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Martin 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 3

San Francisco Wood W,7-8 6 2-3 2 2 2 2 3 Leone H,11 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Brebbia H,9 1 0 0 0 0 0 Doval S,13-15 1 1 0 0 0 3

HBP_Wood (Contreras), Steele (Flores). WP_Steele, Uelmen, Wood.

Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:00. A_32,259 (41,915).

