San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 2

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|3
|2
|2
|7
|
|Morel 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Contreras dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Happ lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Hoerner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.222
|Schwindel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Velazquez cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|b-Ortega ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|2
|12
|
|Slater cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.291
|Ruf 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|a-Belt ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Flores 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Mercedes dh
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.260
|c-La Stella ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Estrada ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Pederson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Wade Jr. lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Villar 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.173
|Bart c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.180
|Yastrzemski rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|Chicago
|000
|000
|200_2
|3
|2
|San Francisco
|003
|100
|00x_4
|7
|0
a-struck out for Ruf in the 4th. b-popped out for Velazquez in the 8th. c-doubled for Mercedes in the 8th.
E_Wisdom (12), Hoerner (8). LOB_Chicago 3, San Francisco 7. 2B_Slater (8), La Stella (10). HR_Wisdom (18), off Wood. RBIs_Wisdom 2 (49), Mercedes 2 (7), Estrada (41), Slater (23). SB_Estrada (15). CS_Morel (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 0; San Francisco 5 (Belt, Pederson, Flores, Bart 2). RISP_Chicago 1 for 4; San Francisco 5 for 13.
Runners moved up_Hoerner, Yastrzemski. GIDP_Estrada.
DP_Chicago 1 (Wisdom, Morel, Schwindel).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Steele, L, 4-7
|3
|2-3
|5
|4
|0
|1
|6
|84
|3.86
|Uelmen
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|2.70
|Hughes
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|3.29
|Martin
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|4.31
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood, W, 7-8
|6
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|92
|4.11
|Leone, H, 11
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.93
|Brebbia, H, 9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.44
|Doval, S, 13-15
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|2.81
Inherited runners-scored_Uelmen 1-0, Martin 1-0. HBP_Wood (Contreras), Steele (Flores). WP_Steele, Uelmen, Wood.
Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:00. A_32,259 (41,915).
