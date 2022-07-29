San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Chicago

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 2 3 2 2 7 Morel 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .274 Contreras dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .256 Happ lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .284 Suzuki rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Hoerner ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .302 Wisdom 3b 3 1 1 2 0 0 .222 Schwindel 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .230 Gomes c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Velazquez cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .239 b-Ortega ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .236

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 4 7 4 2 12 Slater cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .291 Ruf 1b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .221 a-Belt ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .232 Flores 2b 3 1 0 0 0 0 .243 Mercedes dh 3 0 2 2 0 0 .260 c-La Stella ph-dh 1 0 1 0 0 0 .237 Estrada ss 4 0 2 1 0 0 .265 Pederson lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .242 Wade Jr. lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .179 Villar 3b 4 1 0 0 0 3 .173 Bart c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .180 Yastrzemski rf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .228

Chicago 000 000 200_2 3 2 San Francisco 003 100 00x_4 7 0

a-struck out for Ruf in the 4th. b-popped out for Velazquez in the 8th. c-doubled for Mercedes in the 8th.

E_Wisdom (12), Hoerner (8). LOB_Chicago 3, San Francisco 7. 2B_Slater (8), La Stella (10). HR_Wisdom (18), off Wood. RBIs_Wisdom 2 (49), Mercedes 2 (7), Estrada (41), Slater (23). SB_Estrada (15). CS_Morel (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 0; San Francisco 5 (Belt, Pederson, Flores, Bart 2). RISP_Chicago 1 for 4; San Francisco 5 for 13.

Runners moved up_Hoerner, Yastrzemski. GIDP_Estrada.

DP_Chicago 1 (Wisdom, Morel, Schwindel).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Steele, L, 4-7 3 2-3 5 4 0 1 6 84 3.86 Uelmen 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 25 2.70 Hughes 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 15 3.29 Martin 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 3 20 4.31

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wood, W, 7-8 6 2-3 2 2 2 2 3 92 4.11 Leone, H, 11 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.93 Brebbia, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.44 Doval, S, 13-15 1 1 0 0 0 3 18 2.81

Inherited runners-scored_Uelmen 1-0, Martin 1-0. HBP_Wood (Contreras), Steele (Flores). WP_Steele, Uelmen, Wood.

Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:00. A_32,259 (41,915).

