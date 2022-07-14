San Jose 3, Los Angeles Galaxy 2

San Jose

3

0

—

3 Los Angeles Galaxy

0

2

—

2 First Half_1, San Jose, Espinoza, 5 (penalty kick), 13th minute; 2, San Jose, Ebobisse, 11 (Monteiro), 14th; 3, San Jose, Lopez, 1 (Kikanovic), 40th. Second Half_4, Los Angeles Galaxy, Joveljic, 7 (Cabral), 48th; 5, Los Angeles Galaxy, Joveljic, 8 (Costa), 88th. Goalies_San Jose, JT Marcinkowski, Matt Bersano; Los Angeles Galaxy, Jonathan Bond,... READ MORE

San Jose 3 0 — 3 Los Angeles Galaxy 0 2 — 2

First Half_1, San Jose, Espinoza, 5 (penalty kick), 13th minute; 2, San Jose, Ebobisse, 11 (Monteiro), 14th; 3, San Jose, Lopez, 1 (Kikanovic), 40th.

Second Half_4, Los Angeles Galaxy, Joveljic, 7 (Cabral), 48th; 5, Los Angeles Galaxy, Joveljic, 8 (Costa), 88th.

Goalies_San Jose, JT Marcinkowski, Matt Bersano; Los Angeles Galaxy, Jonathan Bond, Jonathan Klinsmann.

Yellow Cards_Grandsir, Los Angeles Galaxy, 33rd; Lopez, San Jose, 41st.

Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Frank Anderson, Chris Elliott, Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Nima Saghafi.

___

Lineups

San Jose_JT Marcinkowski; Tanner Beason, Marcos Lopez, Paul Marie (Tommy Thompson, 77th), Nathan; Cristian Espinoza (Cade Cowell, 63rd), Jamiro Monteiro, Eric Remedi (Jan Gregus, 63rd), Jackson Yueill; Jeremy Ebobisse (Jack Skahan, 90th), Benjamin Kikanovic (Shea Salinas, 62nd).

Los Angeles Galaxy_Jonathan Bond; Julian Araujo, Coulibaly Sega, Derrick Williams; Daniel Aguirre (Sacha Kljestan, 69th), Efrain Alvarez, Rayan Raveloson, Victor Vazquez (Kevin Cabral, 46th); Raheem Edwards (Chase Gasper, 46th), Samuel Grandsir (Douglas Costa, 46th), Dejan Joveljic.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.