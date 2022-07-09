Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Bruce Zimmermann from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Beau Sulser to Norfolk after yesterday’s game. BOSTON RED SOX — Sent RHP Matt Barnes to FCL Red Sox on a rehab assignment. Released RHP Hansel Robles. DETROIT TIGERS — Assigned LHP Sam Howard outright to Toledo (IL). NEW YORK YANKEES — Transferred RHP Domingo German from Somerset (EL) to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (IL). Sent RHP Jonathan Loaisiga to Tampa (FSL)... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Bruce Zimmermann from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Beau Sulser to Norfolk after yesterday’s game.

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent RHP Matt Barnes to FCL Red Sox on a rehab assignment. Released RHP Hansel Robles.

DETROIT TIGERS — Assigned LHP Sam Howard outright to Toledo (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Transferred RHP Domingo German from Somerset (EL) to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (IL). Sent RHP Jonathan Loaisiga to Tampa (FSL) on a rehab assignment. Assigned RHP Ryan Weber to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled LHP Zach Logue from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned LHP Sam Selman to Las Vegas. Traded C/INF Christian Bethancourt to Tampa Bay for minor league LHP Christian Fernandez and OF Cal Stevenson.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated RHP David Mckay for assignment.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated C Tyler Stephenson from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Mark Kolozsvary to Louisville (IL). Placed LHP Ross Detwiller on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 8.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned CF Conner Capel to Memphis (IL). Reinstated LF Corey Dickerson from the 10-day IL and a rehab assignment in Memphis.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Acquired LHP Ben Krauth from San Antonio (TL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Announced the contract purchase of LHP Stephen Tarpley from Long Island (Atlantic) and assigned him to Richmond (EL).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

BOSTON CELTICS — Re-signed F Sam Hauser and C Luke Kornet.

DENVER NUGGETS — Re-signed G Davon Reed.

UTAH JAZZ — Signed C Walker Kessler to a rookie contract.

HOCKEY

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed LW Filip Forsberg to an eight-year contract extension.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed M Steven Sserwadda to an MLS contract and he will occupy an international spot.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Transfered M Damiano Pecile to Italian Serie B club Venezia FC.

MLS NEXT Pro

MNUFC2 — Acquired M Sagir Arce via loan through the 2022 season from Mazatlan Futbol Club of the Mexican top-flight LIGA MX.

COLLEGE

NAVY — Promoted director of player personnel Omar Nelson to chief of staff, named Marcus Thomas director of player personnel, Josh Bost director of football operations and Christian Covyeau football video coordinator.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.