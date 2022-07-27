Seattle 4, Texas 2

Texas
Seattle
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
33
2
6
2
Totals
30
4
6
4
Semien 2b
4
0
0
0
Rodríguez cf
4
1
1
3
Seager ss
4
0
0
0
Winker...
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|000
|011
|000
|—
|2
|Seattle
|010
|000
|30x
|—
|4
E_Frazier (5). DP_Texas 0, Seattle 1. LOB_Texas 6, Seattle 6. 2B_Culberson (4), Hernandez (2), Heim (15), Lowe (16), Haggerty 2 (5). HR_Rodríguez (18). SB_Frazier (5), García (15).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gray L,7-5
|6
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|8
|Martin
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hernández
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gonzales W,6-10
|7
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Swanson H,7
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Muñoz H,13
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Festa S,2-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:40. A_25,509 (47,929).
