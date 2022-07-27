Trending:
Sports News

Seattle 4, Texas 2

The Associated Press
July 27, 2022 1:29 am
Texas Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 6 2 Totals 30 4 6 4
Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 Rodríguez cf 4 1 1 3
Seager ss 4 0 0 0 Winker lf 3 0 0 0
Heim c 4 0 1 1 D.Moore lf 0 0 0 0
García rf 3 1 1 0 Lewis dh 3 0 0 0
Taveras cf 4 0 1 0 C.Santana 1b 4 0 0 0
Culberson lf 3 0 1 1 Suárez 3b 4 0 0 0
Calhoun ph 1 0 0 0 Crawford ss 3 1 2 0
Duran 3b 3 0 0 0 Frazier 2b 4 0 1 0
Solak dh 2 0 0 0 Torrens c 2 0 0 0
Smith ph-dh 2 0 0 0 Raleigh ph-c 0 1 0 0
Hernandez 1b 2 1 1 0 Haggerty rf 3 1 2 1
Lowe ph-1b 1 0 1 0
Texas 000 011 000 2
Seattle 010 000 30x 4

E_Frazier (5). DP_Texas 0, Seattle 1. LOB_Texas 6, Seattle 6. 2B_Culberson (4), Hernandez (2), Heim (15), Lowe (16), Haggerty 2 (5). HR_Rodríguez (18). SB_Frazier (5), García (15).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Gray L,7-5 6 1-3 5 4 4 4 8
Martin 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Hernández 1 1 0 0 0 0
Seattle
Gonzales W,6-10 7 4 2 2 1 5
Swanson H,7 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Muñoz H,13 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Festa S,2-2 1 1 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:40. A_25,509 (47,929).

Top Stories