Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Seattle 4, Texas 2

The Associated Press
July 27, 2022 1:29 am
1 min read
      

Texas
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
33
2
6
2
2
6

Semien 2b
4
0
0
0
0
0
.237

Seager ss
4
0
0
0
0
2
.243

Heim c
4
0
1
1

READ MORE

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 6 2 2 6
Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Seager ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .243
Heim c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .262
García rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .252
Taveras cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .342
Culberson lf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .256
d-Calhoun ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .219
Duran 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .262
Solak dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .194
b-Smith ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .210
Hernandez 1b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .278
c-Lowe ph-1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .274
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 4 6 4 4 9
Rodríguez cf 4 1 1 3 0 1 .274
Winker lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .225
D.Moore lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .199
Lewis dh 3 0 0 0 1 3 .214
C.Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .206
Suárez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .234
Crawford ss 3 1 2 0 1 0 .267
Frazier 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .239
Torrens c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .214
a-Raleigh ph-c 0 1 0 0 1 0 .211
Haggerty rf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .303
Texas 000 011 000_2 6 0
Seattle 010 000 30x_4 6 1

a-walked for Torrens in the 7th. b-popped out for Solak in the 8th. c-doubled for Hernandez in the 8th. d-flied out for Culberson in the 9th.

E_Frazier (5). LOB_Texas 6, Seattle 6. 2B_Culberson (4), Hernandez (2), Heim (15), Lowe (16), Haggerty 2 (5). HR_Rodríguez (18), off Gray. RBIs_Culberson (8), Heim (36), Haggerty (8), Rodríguez 3 (56). SB_Frazier (5), García (15).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Solak, García, Smith, Heim); Seattle 3 (Torrens, Rodríguez 2). RISP_Texas 2 for 11; Seattle 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Seager. GIDP_Culberson.

DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Frazier, C.Santana).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray, L, 7-5 6 1-3 5 4 4 4 8 99 3.62
Martin 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.78
Hernández 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 0.00
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzales, W, 6-10 7 4 2 2 1 5 88 3.66
Swanson, H, 7 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 1.24
Muñoz, H, 13 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.72
Festa, S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 3.45

Inherited runners-scored_Muñoz 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:40. A_25,509 (47,929).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|3 2022 - FAR Supplement - NFS - NASA...
8|3 Writing Better Requirements ATRW Summer
8|3 Reimagining Gov Service Delivery
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories