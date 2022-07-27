Seattle 4, Texas 2

Texas
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
2
6
2
2
6
Semien 2b
4
0
0
0
0
0
.237
Seager ss
4
0
0
0
0
2
.243
Heim c
4
0
1
1
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|4
|6
|4
|4
|9
|
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.274
|Winker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.225
|D.Moore lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Lewis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.214
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Torrens c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|a-Raleigh ph-c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.211
|Haggerty rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.303
|Texas
|000
|011
|000_2
|6
|0
|Seattle
|010
|000
|30x_4
|6
|1
a-walked for Torrens in the 7th. b-popped out for Solak in the 8th. c-doubled for Hernandez in the 8th. d-flied out for Culberson in the 9th.
E_Frazier (5). LOB_Texas 6, Seattle 6. 2B_Culberson (4), Hernandez (2), Heim (15), Lowe (16), Haggerty 2 (5). HR_Rodríguez (18), off Gray. RBIs_Culberson (8), Heim (36), Haggerty (8), Rodríguez 3 (56). SB_Frazier (5), García (15).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Solak, García, Smith, Heim); Seattle 3 (Torrens, Rodríguez 2). RISP_Texas 2 for 11; Seattle 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Seager. GIDP_Culberson.
DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Frazier, C.Santana).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 7-5
|6
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|8
|99
|3.62
|Martin
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.78
|Hernández
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales, W, 6-10
|7
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|88
|3.66
|Swanson, H, 7
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.24
|Muñoz, H, 13
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.72
|Festa, S, 2-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|3.45
Inherited runners-scored_Muñoz 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:40. A_25,509 (47,929).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.