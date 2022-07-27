Seattle 4, Texas 2

Texas

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

33

2

6

2

2

6 Semien 2b

4

0

0

0

0

0

.237 Seager ss

4

0

0

0

0

2

.243 Heim c

4

0

1

1 READ MORE

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 6 2 2 6 Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Seager ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .243 Heim c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .262 García rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .252 Taveras cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .342 Culberson lf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .256 d-Calhoun ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .219 Duran 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .262 Solak dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .194 b-Smith ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .210 Hernandez 1b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .278 c-Lowe ph-1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .274

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 4 6 4 4 9 Rodríguez cf 4 1 1 3 0 1 .274 Winker lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .225 D.Moore lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .199 Lewis dh 3 0 0 0 1 3 .214 C.Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .206 Suárez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .234 Crawford ss 3 1 2 0 1 0 .267 Frazier 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .239 Torrens c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .214 a-Raleigh ph-c 0 1 0 0 1 0 .211 Haggerty rf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .303

Texas 000 011 000_2 6 0 Seattle 010 000 30x_4 6 1

a-walked for Torrens in the 7th. b-popped out for Solak in the 8th. c-doubled for Hernandez in the 8th. d-flied out for Culberson in the 9th.

E_Frazier (5). LOB_Texas 6, Seattle 6. 2B_Culberson (4), Hernandez (2), Heim (15), Lowe (16), Haggerty 2 (5). HR_Rodríguez (18), off Gray. RBIs_Culberson (8), Heim (36), Haggerty (8), Rodríguez 3 (56). SB_Frazier (5), García (15).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Solak, García, Smith, Heim); Seattle 3 (Torrens, Rodríguez 2). RISP_Texas 2 for 11; Seattle 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Seager. GIDP_Culberson.

DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Frazier, C.Santana).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, L, 7-5 6 1-3 5 4 4 4 8 99 3.62 Martin 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.78 Hernández 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 0.00

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzales, W, 6-10 7 4 2 2 1 5 88 3.66 Swanson, H, 7 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 1.24 Muñoz, H, 13 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.72 Festa, S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 3.45

Inherited runners-scored_Muñoz 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:40. A_25,509 (47,929).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.