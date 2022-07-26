Seattle 4, Texas 3

Texas
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
3
6
2
4
7
Semien 2b
5
0
0
0
0
0
.241
Seager ss
3
0
0
0
1
1
.248
Heim c
4
0
0
0
READ MORE
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|2
|4
|7
|
|Semien 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|García rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.249
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.337
|Calhoun dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.221
|1-Culberson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Duran 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Smith lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|3
|3
|11
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|France 1b
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.312
|C.Santana dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.213
|Suárez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Raleigh c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.205
|Frazier lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Toro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.176
|D.Moore cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.199
|Haggerty rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Texas
|001
|001
|001_3
|6
|0
|Seattle
|000
|210
|10x_4
|8
|1
1-ran for Calhoun in the 9th.
E_Crawford (9). LOB_Texas 7, Seattle 7. 2B_Lowe (15). HR_García (18), off Flexen; Lowe (14), off Castillo; France (13), off Otto. RBIs_García (59), Lowe (41), Raleigh (35), France (51), C.Santana (31). SB_Duran (3). CS_García (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 6 (Calhoun, Lowe 2, García, Semien, Smith); Seattle 4 (Suárez, D.Moore 3). RISP_Texas 0 for 10; Seattle 2 for 7.
GIDP_C.Santana.
DP_Texas 1 (Duran, Seager, Lowe).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Otto, L, 4-7
|5
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|5
|82
|5.37
|Burke
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|24
|1.27
|D.Santana
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4.23
|Leclerc
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|20
|4.96
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flexen, W, 7-8
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|5
|91
|3.75
|Muñoz, H, 12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.77
|Sewald, H, 5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|2.39
|Castillo, H, 4
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|22
|3.93
|Swanson, S, 2-3
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.98
Inherited runners-scored_Burke 1-0, D.Santana 2-0, Swanson 2-0. HBP_Burke (France). WP_Otto, Leclerc, Flexen.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Malachi Moore.
T_3:02. A_23,581 (47,929).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.