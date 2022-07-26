Seattle 4, Texas 3

Texas

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

33

3

6

2

4

7 Semien 2b

5

0

0

0

0

0

.241 Seager ss

3

0

0

0

1

1

.248 Heim c

4

0

0

0 READ MORE

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 6 2 4 7 Semien 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Seager ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .248 Heim c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .265 García rf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .249 Lowe 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .272 Taveras cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .337 Calhoun dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .221 1-Culberson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Duran 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .266 Smith lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .208

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 8 3 3 11 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .261 France 1b 3 2 3 1 0 0 .312 C.Santana dh 4 0 0 1 0 0 .213 Suárez 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .236 Raleigh c 4 0 2 1 0 2 .205 Frazier lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .238 Toro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .176 D.Moore cf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .199 Haggerty rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .286

Texas 001 001 001_3 6 0 Seattle 000 210 10x_4 8 1

1-ran for Calhoun in the 9th.

E_Crawford (9). LOB_Texas 7, Seattle 7. 2B_Lowe (15). HR_García (18), off Flexen; Lowe (14), off Castillo; France (13), off Otto. RBIs_García (59), Lowe (41), Raleigh (35), France (51), C.Santana (31). SB_Duran (3). CS_García (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 6 (Calhoun, Lowe 2, García, Semien, Smith); Seattle 4 (Suárez, D.Moore 3). RISP_Texas 0 for 10; Seattle 2 for 7.

GIDP_C.Santana.

DP_Texas 1 (Duran, Seager, Lowe).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Otto, L, 4-7 5 1-3 7 3 3 1 5 82 5.37 Burke 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 2 24 1.27 D.Santana 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 4.23 Leclerc 1 0 0 0 1 3 20 4.96

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Flexen, W, 7-8 6 4 2 2 2 5 91 3.75 Muñoz, H, 12 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.77 Sewald, H, 5 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 2.39 Castillo, H, 4 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 22 3.93 Swanson, S, 2-3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.98

Inherited runners-scored_Burke 1-0, D.Santana 2-0, Swanson 2-0. HBP_Burke (France). WP_Otto, Leclerc, Flexen.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Malachi Moore.

T_3:02. A_23,581 (47,929).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.