Seattle 4, Texas 3

Texas Seattle ab

r

h

bi ab

r

h

bi Totals

33

3

6

2 Totals

31

4

8

3 Semien 2b

5

0

0

0 Crawford ss

3

0

0

0 Seager ss

3

0

0

0 France... READ MORE

Texas Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 3 6 2 Totals 31 4 8 3 Semien 2b 5 0 0 0 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 Seager ss 3 0 0 0 France 1b 3 2 3 1 Heim c 4 0 0 0 C.Santana dh 4 0 0 1 García rf 3 1 1 1 Suárez 3b 3 1 1 0 Lowe 1b 4 1 2 1 Raleigh c 4 0 2 1 Taveras cf 4 0 1 0 Frazier lf 3 0 1 0 Calhoun dh 3 0 0 0 Toro 2b 4 0 0 0 Culberson pr 0 0 0 0 D.Moore cf 4 0 0 0 Duran 3b 3 1 1 0 Haggerty rf 3 1 1 0 Smith lf 4 0 1 0

Texas 001 001 001 — 3 Seattle 000 210 10x — 4

E_Crawford (9). DP_Texas 1, Seattle 0. LOB_Texas 7, Seattle 7. 2B_Lowe (15). HR_García (18), Lowe (14), France (13). SB_Duran (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Otto L,4-7 5 1-3 7 3 3 1 5 Burke 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 2 D.Santana 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Leclerc 1 0 0 0 1 3

Seattle Flexen W,7-8 6 4 2 2 2 5 Muñoz H,12 1 0 0 0 0 0 Sewald H,5 1 0 0 0 1 1 Castillo H,4 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 Swanson S,2-3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Burke (France). WP_Otto, Leclerc, Flexen.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Malachi Moore.

T_3:02. A_23,581 (47,929).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.