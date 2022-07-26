Trending:
Seattle 4, Texas 3

The Associated Press
July 26, 2022 1:28 am
Texas

Seattle

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
33
3
6
2

Totals
31
4
8
3

Semien 2b
5
0
0
0

Crawford ss
3
0
0
0

Seager ss
3
0
0
0

France...

E_Crawford (9). DP_Texas 1, Seattle 0. LOB_Texas 7, Seattle 7. 2B_Lowe (15). HR_García (18), Lowe (14), France (13). SB_Duran (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Otto L,4-7 5 1-3 7 3 3 1 5
Burke 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 2
D.Santana 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Leclerc 1 0 0 0 1 3
Seattle
Flexen W,7-8 6 4 2 2 2 5
Muñoz H,12 1 0 0 0 0 0
Sewald H,5 1 0 0 0 1 1
Castillo H,4 1-3 2 1 1 1 1
Swanson S,2-3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Burke (France). WP_Otto, Leclerc, Flexen.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Malachi Moore.

T_3:02. A_23,581 (47,929).

Top Stories