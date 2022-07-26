Seattle 4, Texas 3

Texas
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|3
|
|Semien 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|France 1b
|3
|2
|3
|1
|
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Santana dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|García rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Suárez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Raleigh c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Frazier lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Calhoun dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Culberson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Moore cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duran 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Haggerty rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Smith lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|001
|001
|001
|—
|3
|Seattle
|000
|210
|10x
|—
|4
E_Crawford (9). DP_Texas 1, Seattle 0. LOB_Texas 7, Seattle 7. 2B_Lowe (15). HR_García (18), Lowe (14), France (13). SB_Duran (3).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Otto L,4-7
|5
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Burke
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|D.Santana
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Leclerc
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Flexen W,7-8
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Muñoz H,12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sewald H,5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Castillo H,4
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Swanson S,2-3
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Burke (France). WP_Otto, Leclerc, Flexen.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Malachi Moore.
T_3:02. A_23,581 (47,929).
