Seattle 6, Texas 5

Seattle
Texas
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
38
6
11
6
Totals
35
5
12
5
Rodríguez cf
4
1
1
1
Semien 2b
4
1
3
0
France dh
5
0
2
2
Seager
|Seattle
|000
|100
|230
|—
|6
|Texas
|310
|010
|000
|—
|5
E_Castillo (1). DP_Seattle 3, Texas 0. LOB_Seattle 11, Texas 7. 2B_France (16), Seager (11), Heim 2 (11), Culberson (3). HR_Haggerty (2). SF_Seager (4).
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gonzales
|6
|
|11
|5
|5
|2
|4
|Festa W,2-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Muñoz H,10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Castillo S,6-6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pérez
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|4
|9
|Richards
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|M.Moore H,4
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|D.Santana L,3-5 H,16
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Burke BS,0-2
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sborz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_D.Santana (Rodríguez).
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Chris Segal; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:20. A_19,243 (40,300).
