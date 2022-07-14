Seattle 6, Texas 5

Seattle Texas ab

Seattle Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 6 11 6 Totals 35 5 12 5 Rodríguez cf 4 1 1 1 Semien 2b 4 1 3 0 France dh 5 0 2 2 Seager ss 3 1 1 2 C.Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 García rf 4 1 1 0 Suárez 3b 3 0 1 2 Heim c 4 1 2 1 Winker lf 5 0 2 0 Lowe 1b 4 0 0 1 Raleigh c 4 0 0 0 Taveras cf 4 0 2 1 D.Moore ss 3 0 0 0 Calhoun lf 4 0 0 0 Frazier ph-ss 2 1 1 0 Hernandez dh 3 1 2 0 Toro 2b 4 1 1 0 Smith ph 1 0 0 0 Haggerty rf 4 3 3 1 Culberson 3b 3 0 1 0 Miller ph 1 0 0 0

Seattle 000 100 230 — 6 Texas 310 010 000 — 5

E_Castillo (1). DP_Seattle 3, Texas 0. LOB_Seattle 11, Texas 7. 2B_France (16), Seager (11), Heim 2 (11), Culberson (3). HR_Haggerty (2). SF_Seager (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle Gonzales 6 11 5 5 2 4 Festa W,2-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 Muñoz H,10 1 0 0 0 0 1 Castillo S,6-6 1 1 0 0 1 1

Texas Pérez 5 3 1 1 4 9 Richards 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 2 M.Moore H,4 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 D.Santana L,3-5 H,16 1-3 3 3 3 0 1 Burke BS,0-2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Sborz 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_D.Santana (Rodríguez).

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Chris Segal; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:20. A_19,243 (40,300).

