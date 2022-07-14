Trending:
Seattle 6, Texas 5

The Associated Press
July 14, 2022 11:45 pm
< a min read
      

Seattle

Texas

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
38
6
11
6

Totals
35
5
12
5

Rodríguez cf
4
1
1
1

Semien 2b
4
1
3
0

France dh
5
0
2
2

Seager...

Seattle Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 6 11 6 Totals 35 5 12 5
Rodríguez cf 4 1 1 1 Semien 2b 4 1 3 0
France dh 5 0 2 2 Seager ss 3 1 1 2
C.Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 García rf 4 1 1 0
Suárez 3b 3 0 1 2 Heim c 4 1 2 1
Winker lf 5 0 2 0 Lowe 1b 4 0 0 1
Raleigh c 4 0 0 0 Taveras cf 4 0 2 1
D.Moore ss 3 0 0 0 Calhoun lf 4 0 0 0
Frazier ph-ss 2 1 1 0 Hernandez dh 3 1 2 0
Toro 2b 4 1 1 0 Smith ph 1 0 0 0
Haggerty rf 4 3 3 1 Culberson 3b 3 0 1 0
Miller ph 1 0 0 0
Seattle 000 100 230 6
Texas 310 010 000 5

E_Castillo (1). DP_Seattle 3, Texas 0. LOB_Seattle 11, Texas 7. 2B_France (16), Seager (11), Heim 2 (11), Culberson (3). HR_Haggerty (2). SF_Seager (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gonzales 6 11 5 5 2 4
Festa W,2-0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Muñoz H,10 1 0 0 0 0 1
Castillo S,6-6 1 1 0 0 1 1
Texas
Pérez 5 3 1 1 4 9
Richards 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 2
M.Moore H,4 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
D.Santana L,3-5 H,16 1-3 3 3 3 0 1
Burke BS,0-2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Sborz 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_D.Santana (Rodríguez).

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Chris Segal; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:20. A_19,243 (40,300).

Top Stories