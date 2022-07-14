Seattle 6, Texas 5

Seattle

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 6 11 6 5 15 Rodríguez cf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .273 France dh 5 0 2 2 0 3 .303 C.Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .222 Suárez 3b 3 0 1 2 2 2 .241 Winker lf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .229 Raleigh c 4 0 0 0 1 3 .196 D.Moore ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .192 a-Frazier ph-ss 2 1 1 0 0 0 .231 Toro 2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .179 Haggerty rf 4 3 3 1 0 1 .283

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 5 12 5 3 8 Semien 2b 4 1 3 0 1 0 .241 Seager ss 3 1 1 2 1 1 .246 García rf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .239 Heim c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .267 Lowe 1b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .274 Taveras cf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .338 Calhoun lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .228 Hernandez dh 3 1 2 0 0 1 .667 b-Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Culberson 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .253 c-Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .210

Seattle 000 100 230_6 11 1 Texas 310 010 000_5 12 0

a-singled for D.Moore in the 8th. b-grounded out for Hernandez in the 9th. c-pinch hit for Culberson in the 9th.

E_Castillo (1). LOB_Seattle 11, Texas 7. 2B_France (16), Seager (11), Heim 2 (11), Culberson (3). HR_Haggerty (2), off Pérez. RBIs_Haggerty (5), Suárez 2 (49), Rodríguez (45), France 2 (47), Seager 2 (50), Heim (32), Lowe (38), Taveras (13). CS_Taveras (2). SF_Seager.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 6 (Suárez, Raleigh 2, Haggerty 2, Winker); Texas 1 (García). RISP_Seattle 4 for 12; Texas 5 for 10.

Runners moved up_Lowe 2. GIDP_Culberson, Heim.

DP_Seattle 3 (Raleigh, D.Moore, Raleigh; Suárez, Toro, C.Santana; Toro, C.Santana).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzales 6 11 5 5 2 4 93 3.50 Festa, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 3.97 Muñoz, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.00 Castillo, S, 6-6 1 1 0 0 1 1 14 3.93

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pérez 5 3 1 1 4 9 102 2.68 Richards 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 2 24 3.55 M.Moore, H, 4 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 14 1.77 D.Santana, L, 3-5, H, 16 1-3 3 3 3 0 1 19 4.29 Burke, BS, 0-2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 1.17 Sborz 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 7.94

Inherited runners-scored_M.Moore 2-2, Burke 3-2. IBB_off Castillo (Seager). HBP_D.Santana (Rodríguez).

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Chris Segal; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:20. A_19,243 (40,300).

