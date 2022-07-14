Seattle 6, Texas 5

Seattle
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
38
6
11
6
5
15
Rodríguez cf
4
1
1
1
0
2
.273
France dh
5
0
2
2
0
3
.303
C.Santana 1b
4
0
0
0
READ MORE
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|6
|11
|6
|5
|15
|
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.273
|France dh
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|3
|.303
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|.241
|Winker lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Raleigh c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.196
|D.Moore ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.192
|a-Frazier ph-ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Toro 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.179
|Haggerty rf
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.283
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|12
|5
|3
|8
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Seager ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.246
|García rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.239
|Heim c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.338
|Calhoun lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.228
|Hernandez dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.667
|b-Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Culberson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|c-Miller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Seattle
|000
|100
|230_6
|11
|1
|Texas
|310
|010
|000_5
|12
|0
a-singled for D.Moore in the 8th. b-grounded out for Hernandez in the 9th. c-pinch hit for Culberson in the 9th.
E_Castillo (1). LOB_Seattle 11, Texas 7. 2B_France (16), Seager (11), Heim 2 (11), Culberson (3). HR_Haggerty (2), off Pérez. RBIs_Haggerty (5), Suárez 2 (49), Rodríguez (45), France 2 (47), Seager 2 (50), Heim (32), Lowe (38), Taveras (13). CS_Taveras (2). SF_Seager.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 6 (Suárez, Raleigh 2, Haggerty 2, Winker); Texas 1 (García). RISP_Seattle 4 for 12; Texas 5 for 10.
Runners moved up_Lowe 2. GIDP_Culberson, Heim.
DP_Seattle 3 (Raleigh, D.Moore, Raleigh; Suárez, Toro, C.Santana; Toro, C.Santana).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales
|6
|
|11
|5
|5
|2
|4
|93
|3.50
|Festa, W, 2-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.97
|Muñoz, H, 10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.00
|Castillo, S, 6-6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|3.93
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|4
|9
|102
|2.68
|Richards
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|24
|3.55
|M.Moore, H, 4
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|1.77
|D.Santana, L, 3-5, H, 16
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|19
|4.29
|Burke, BS, 0-2
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.17
|Sborz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|7.94
Inherited runners-scored_M.Moore 2-2, Burke 3-2. IBB_off Castillo (Seager). HBP_D.Santana (Rodríguez).
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Chris Segal; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:20. A_19,243 (40,300).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.