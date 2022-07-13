Seattle 6, Washington 4

Seattle
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
6
8
6
3
11
Crawford ss
4
1
1
0
1
0
.266
France 1b
4
0
0
0
0
0
.302
Santana dh
3
1
0
0
READ MORE
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|3
|11
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|France 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Santana dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.225
|Suárez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|.242
|Winker lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.226
|Raleigh c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Frazier rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.225
|Moore cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.197
|Toro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.177
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|4
|3
|3
|
|García ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.303
|Bell 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Soto rf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|.245
|Cruz dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Hernandez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Ruiz c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Franco 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|a-Adrianza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Thomas cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Seattle
|300
|200
|001_6
|8
|0
|Washington
|000
|010
|003_4
|10
|0
a-flied out for Franco in the 9th.
LOB_Seattle 4, Washington 9. 2B_Moore (5), Ruiz (17), Cruz (13). HR_Suárez (16), off Gray; Winker (7), off Gray; Frazier (3), off Gray; Raleigh (12), off Abbott; Soto (18), off Murfee. RBIs_Suárez 3 (47), Winker (34), Frazier (22), Raleigh (32), García (15), Soto 3 (40). SF_García.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (France, Crawford); Washington 5 (Cruz 2, Thomas 2, Soto). RISP_Seattle 1 for 6; Washington 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_France, Toro, Bell. GIDP_Crawford.
DP_Washington 1 (García, Hernández, Bell).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flexen, W, 6-8
|6
|
|6
|1
|1
|2
|1
|85
|3.84
|Borucki
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|5.09
|Muñoz
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.09
|Murfee
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|20
|2.80
|Sewald, S, 11-13
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.41
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 7-6
|5
|
|6
|5
|5
|3
|7
|97
|4.40
|Harvey
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
|Thompson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
|Abbott
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|35
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored_Muñoz 1-0. IBB_off Flexen (Soto). HBP_Flexen (Franco).
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_2:53. A_16,260 (41,339).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.