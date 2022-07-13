Seattle 6, Washington 4

Seattle

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 6 8 6 3 11 Crawford ss 4 1 1 0 1 0 .266 France 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .302 Santana dh 3 1 0 0 1 2 .225 Suárez 3b 4 1 1 3 0 3 .242 Winker lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .226 Raleigh c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .200 Frazier rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .225 Moore cf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .197 Toro 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .177

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 4 10 4 3 3 García ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .303 Bell 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .302 Soto rf 2 1 1 3 3 0 .245 Cruz dh 5 0 1 0 0 0 .240 Hernandez lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .270 Hernández 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .241 Ruiz c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .259 Franco 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .234 a-Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Thomas cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .225

Seattle 300 200 001_6 8 0 Washington 000 010 003_4 10 0

a-flied out for Franco in the 9th.

LOB_Seattle 4, Washington 9. 2B_Moore (5), Ruiz (17), Cruz (13). HR_Suárez (16), off Gray; Winker (7), off Gray; Frazier (3), off Gray; Raleigh (12), off Abbott; Soto (18), off Murfee. RBIs_Suárez 3 (47), Winker (34), Frazier (22), Raleigh (32), García (15), Soto 3 (40). SF_García.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (France, Crawford); Washington 5 (Cruz 2, Thomas 2, Soto). RISP_Seattle 1 for 6; Washington 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_France, Toro, Bell. GIDP_Crawford.

DP_Washington 1 (García, Hernández, Bell).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Flexen, W, 6-8 6 6 1 1 2 1 85 3.84 Borucki 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 10 5.09 Muñoz 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.09 Murfee 2-3 3 3 3 0 1 20 2.80 Sewald, S, 11-13 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.41

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, L, 7-6 5 6 5 5 3 7 97 4.40 Harvey 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.00 Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 0.00 Abbott 2 2 1 1 0 3 35 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_Muñoz 1-0. IBB_off Flexen (Soto). HBP_Flexen (Franco).

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_2:53. A_16,260 (41,339).

