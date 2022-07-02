Seattle 73, Indiana 57

INDIANA (57) Hull 2-11 0-0 4, Smith 3-9 2-5 9, Egbo 5-8 4-6 14, K.Mitchell 1-6 0-2 3, Robinson 2-5 0-0 4, Cannon 2-4 2-4 6, Engstler 1-2 0-0 3, Hartley 0-1 0-0 0, Henderson 3-10 0-0 7, Pointer 0-0 1-4 1, T.Mitchell 2-5 2-2 6. Totals 21-61 11-23 57. SEATTLE (73) Stewart 4-9 10-12 20, Williams 4-7 2-5 10, Magbegor 5-7 1-1 11, Bird 3-4 0-0 8, Loyd 2-9 2-2 6, Lavender 1-4 0-0... READ MORE

INDIANA (57)

Hull 2-11 0-0 4, Smith 3-9 2-5 9, Egbo 5-8 4-6 14, K.Mitchell 1-6 0-2 3, Robinson 2-5 0-0 4, Cannon 2-4 2-4 6, Engstler 1-2 0-0 3, Hartley 0-1 0-0 0, Henderson 3-10 0-0 7, Pointer 0-0 1-4 1, T.Mitchell 2-5 2-2 6. Totals 21-61 11-23 57.

SEATTLE (73)

Stewart 4-9 10-12 20, Williams 4-7 2-5 10, Magbegor 5-7 1-1 11, Bird 3-4 0-0 8, Loyd 2-9 2-2 6, Lavender 1-4 0-0 2, Talbot 1-7 2-2 5, Charles 4-7 0-1 9, January 1-3 0-0 2, Prince 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 17-23 73.

Indiana 11 16 15 15 — 57 Seattle 19 27 17 10 — 73

3-Point Goals_Indiana 4-17 (Engstler 1-1, Smith 1-2, K.Mitchell 1-3, Henderson 1-6, Cannon 0-1, Hartley 0-1, T.Mitchell 0-1, Hull 0-2), Seattle 6-22 (Bird 2-3, Stewart 2-5, Charles 1-1, Talbot 1-4, Prince 0-1, Williams 0-1, January 0-2, Loyd 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 35 (Egbo 12), Seattle 39 (Charles 8). Assists_Indiana 13 (T.Mitchell 3), Seattle 22 (Loyd 7). Total Fouls_Indiana 17, Seattle 15. A_8,565 (15,354)

