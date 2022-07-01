Seattle 8, Oakland 6

Oakland
E_Allen (4), Gilbert (1). DP_Oakland 1, Seattle 0. LOB_Oakland 7, Seattle 3. 2B_Winker (13), Raleigh (8). 3B_Raleigh (1). HR_Andrus (4), Laureano 2 (4), Rodríguez (13), Moore (4). SF_Toro (3). S_Kemp (3).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Martinez L,1-1
|4
|2-3
|7
|7
|7
|2
|3
|Puk
|2
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Snead
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gilbert W,9-3
|6
|
|8
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Muñoz H,6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Castillo
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sewald S,8-10
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
Gilbert pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Martinez (Rodríguez).
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_2:53. A_20,860 (47,929).
