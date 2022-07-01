Trending:
Seattle 8, Oakland 6

The Associated Press
July 1, 2022 1:19 am
< a min read
      

Oakland

Seattle

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
37
6
11
6

Totals
31
8
9
7

Kemp lf
4
1
1
0

Rodríguez cf
3
2
1
1

Laureano rf
5
2
2
4

Winker...

E_Allen (4), Gilbert (1). DP_Oakland 1, Seattle 0. LOB_Oakland 7, Seattle 3. 2B_Winker (13), Raleigh (8). 3B_Raleigh (1). HR_Andrus (4), Laureano 2 (4), Rodríguez (13), Moore (4). SF_Toro (3). S_Kemp (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Martinez L,1-1 4 2-3 7 7 7 2 3
Puk 2 1-3 1 1 0 0 4
Snead 1 1 0 0 0 0
Seattle
Gilbert W,9-3 6 8 4 4 1 3
Muñoz H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1
Castillo 1 2 1 1 1 0
Sewald S,8-10 1 1 1 1 0 3

Gilbert pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Martinez (Rodríguez).

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:53. A_20,860 (47,929).

Top Stories