Seattle 8, Oakland 6

Oakland Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 6 11 6 Totals 31 8 9 7 Kemp lf 4 1 1 0 Rodríguez cf 3 2 1 1 Laureano rf 5 2 2 4 Winker lf 4 1 2 0 Brown 1b 5 0 0 0 Suárez 3b 3 0 0 0 Piscotty dh 5 0 1 0 Santana 1b 4 1 1 0 Murphy c 4 1 1 0 Toro 2b 3 1 1 2 Bolt cf 4 0 0 0 Raleigh c 4 1 2 2 Andrus ss 3 1 1 1 Frazier dh 3 1 1 0 Neuse 3b 3 0 3 1 Upton ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Allen 2b 3 1 2 0 Moore ss 3 1 1 2 Machín ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Haggerty rf 3 0 0 0

Oakland 001 030 011 — 6 Seattle 101 240 00x — 8

E_Allen (4), Gilbert (1). DP_Oakland 1, Seattle 0. LOB_Oakland 7, Seattle 3. 2B_Winker (13), Raleigh (8). 3B_Raleigh (1). HR_Andrus (4), Laureano 2 (4), Rodríguez (13), Moore (4). SF_Toro (3). S_Kemp (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Martinez L,1-1 4 2-3 7 7 7 2 3 Puk 2 1-3 1 1 0 0 4 Snead 1 1 0 0 0 0

Seattle Gilbert W,9-3 6 8 4 4 1 3 Muñoz H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1 Castillo 1 2 1 1 1 0 Sewald S,8-10 1 1 1 1 0 3

Gilbert pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Martinez (Rodríguez).

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:53. A_20,860 (47,929).

