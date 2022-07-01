Trending:
Seattle 8, Oakland 6

The Associated Press
July 1, 2022 1:19 am
1 min read
      

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 6 11 6 2 7
Kemp lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .218
Laureano rf 5 2 2 4 0 2 .244
Brown 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .225
Piscotty dh 5 0 1 0 0 2 .231
Murphy c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .217
Bolt cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Andrus ss 3 1 1 1 1 0 .229
Neuse 3b 3 0 3 1 1 0 .244
Allen 2b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .250
a-Machín ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 8 9 7 2 7
Rodríguez cf 3 2 1 1 0 1 .272
Winker lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .235
Suárez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .234
Santana 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .211
Toro 2b 3 1 1 2 0 0 .180
Raleigh c 4 1 2 2 0 0 .199
Frazier dh 3 1 1 0 0 0 .223
b-Upton ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Moore ss 3 1 1 2 1 1 .168
Haggerty rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Oakland 001 030 011_6 11 1
Seattle 101 240 00x_8 9 1

a-grounded out for Allen in the 8th. b-flied out for Frazier in the 8th.

E_Allen (4), Gilbert (1). LOB_Oakland 7, Seattle 3. 2B_Winker (13), Raleigh (8). 3B_Raleigh (1). HR_Andrus (4), off Gilbert; Laureano (3), off Gilbert; Laureano (4), off Sewald; Rodríguez (13), off Martinez; Moore (4), off Martinez. RBIs_Andrus (17), Laureano 4 (13), Neuse (19), Toro 2 (20), Rodríguez (39), Moore 2 (12), Raleigh 2 (23). SF_Toro. S_Kemp.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (Machín, Brown 4); Seattle 1 (Moore). RISP_Oakland 2 for 8; Seattle 2 for 5.

DP_Oakland 1 (Murphy, Kemp, Andrus, Kemp).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Martinez, L, 1-1 4 2-3 7 7 7 2 3 83 6.30
Puk 2 1-3 1 1 0 0 4 33 2.53
Snead 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 7.36
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gilbert, W, 9-3 6 8 4 4 1 3 100 2.66
Muñoz, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 3.77
Castillo 1 2 1 1 1 0 17 4.82
Sewald, S, 8-10 1 1 1 1 0 3 20 2.83

Inherited runners-scored_Puk 2-2, Muñoz 2-0. HBP_Martinez (Rodríguez).

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:53. A_20,860 (47,929).

