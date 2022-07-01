Seattle 8, Oakland 6

Oakland

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 6 11 6 2 7 Kemp lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .218 Laureano rf 5 2 2 4 0 2 .244 Brown 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .225 Piscotty dh 5 0 1 0 0 2 .231 Murphy c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .217 Bolt cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Andrus ss 3 1 1 1 1 0 .229 Neuse 3b 3 0 3 1 1 0 .244 Allen 2b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .250 a-Machín ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 8 9 7 2 7 Rodríguez cf 3 2 1 1 0 1 .272 Winker lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .235 Suárez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .234 Santana 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .211 Toro 2b 3 1 1 2 0 0 .180 Raleigh c 4 1 2 2 0 0 .199 Frazier dh 3 1 1 0 0 0 .223 b-Upton ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Moore ss 3 1 1 2 1 1 .168 Haggerty rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .273

Oakland 001 030 011_6 11 1 Seattle 101 240 00x_8 9 1

a-grounded out for Allen in the 8th. b-flied out for Frazier in the 8th.

E_Allen (4), Gilbert (1). LOB_Oakland 7, Seattle 3. 2B_Winker (13), Raleigh (8). 3B_Raleigh (1). HR_Andrus (4), off Gilbert; Laureano (3), off Gilbert; Laureano (4), off Sewald; Rodríguez (13), off Martinez; Moore (4), off Martinez. RBIs_Andrus (17), Laureano 4 (13), Neuse (19), Toro 2 (20), Rodríguez (39), Moore 2 (12), Raleigh 2 (23). SF_Toro. S_Kemp.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (Machín, Brown 4); Seattle 1 (Moore). RISP_Oakland 2 for 8; Seattle 2 for 5.

DP_Oakland 1 (Murphy, Kemp, Andrus, Kemp).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Martinez, L, 1-1 4 2-3 7 7 7 2 3 83 6.30 Puk 2 1-3 1 1 0 0 4 33 2.53 Snead 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 7.36

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gilbert, W, 9-3 6 8 4 4 1 3 100 2.66 Muñoz, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 3.77 Castillo 1 2 1 1 1 0 17 4.82 Sewald, S, 8-10 1 1 1 1 0 3 20 2.83

Inherited runners-scored_Puk 2-2, Muñoz 2-0. HBP_Martinez (Rodríguez).

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:53. A_20,860 (47,929).

