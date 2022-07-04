Seattle 8, San Diego 2

Seattle San Diego ab

r

h

bi ab

r

h

bi Totals

40

8

12

7 Totals

33

2

7

2 Rodríguez cf

5

2

1

2 Profar lf

4

0

0

0 Haggerty ph-rf

1

0

0

0 ... READ MORE

Seattle San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 40 8 12 7 Totals 33 2 7 2 Rodríguez cf 5 2 1 2 Profar lf 4 0 0 0 Haggerty ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Azocar lf 1 0 0 0 Crawford ss 5 2 3 0 Machado 3b 1 0 0 0 Suárez 3b 4 1 1 0 Abrams ph-ss 3 0 1 0 Santana 1b 2 2 2 0 Cronenworth 2b 2 0 1 0 Raleigh c 5 0 1 4 Batten ph-2b 1 0 1 0 Toro 2b 3 0 2 1 Voit dh 3 0 0 0 Upton dh 5 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 Moore lf 5 1 1 0 Alfaro c 4 0 1 0 Wilson rf-cf 5 0 1 0 Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 Kim ss-3b 3 1 2 0 Grisham cf 3 1 1 2

Seattle 200 203 010 — 8 San Diego 000 000 002 — 2

E_Machado (3), Hill (2). DP_Seattle 1, San Diego 0. LOB_Seattle 11, San Diego 9. 2B_Toro (10), Raleigh (10). HR_Rodríguez (15), Grisham (8). SB_Raleigh (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle Flexen W,5-8 6 2-3 4 0 0 3 8 Swanson 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Borucki 1 1 0 0 1 1 Milone 1 2 2 2 0 0

San Diego Manaea L,3-4 3 1-3 8 4 4 4 3 Scott 2 2 3 2 1 4 Stammen 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 Hill 1 2 1 0 0 0 Crismatt 1 0 0 0 0 2

Scott pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.

WP_Flexen, Hill.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brock Ballou.

T_3:21. A_37,913 (40,209).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.