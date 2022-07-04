Seattle 8, San Diego 2

Seattle
San Diego
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
40
8
12
7
Totals
33
2
7
2
Rodríguez cf
5
2
1
2
Profar lf
4
0
0
0
Haggerty ph-rf
1
0
0
0

|Seattle
|200
|203
|010
|—
|8
|San Diego
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
E_Machado (3), Hill (2). DP_Seattle 1, San Diego 0. LOB_Seattle 11, San Diego 9. 2B_Toro (10), Raleigh (10). HR_Rodríguez (15), Grisham (8). SB_Raleigh (1).
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Flexen W,5-8
|6
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|3
|8
|Swanson
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Borucki
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Milone
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manaea L,3-4
|3
|1-3
|8
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Scott
|2
|
|2
|3
|2
|1
|4
|Stammen
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hill
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Crismatt
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Scott pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.
WP_Flexen, Hill.
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brock Ballou.
T_3:21. A_37,913 (40,209).
