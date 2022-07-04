Seattle 8, San Diego 2

Seattle
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
40
8
12
7
6
11
Rodríguez cf
5
2
1
2
0
0
.275
c-Haggerty ph-rf
1
0
0
0
0
0
.241
Crawford ss
5
2
3
0
|Seattle
|200
|203
|010_8
|12
|0
|San Diego
|000
|000
|002_2
|7
|2
a-singled for Machado in the 6th. b-singled for Cronenworth in the 8th. c-popped out for Rodríguez in the 9th.
E_Machado (3), Hill (2). LOB_Seattle 11, San Diego 9. 2B_Toro (10), Raleigh (10). HR_Rodríguez (15), off Manaea; Grisham (8), off Milone. RBIs_Raleigh 4 (27), Toro (22), Rodríguez 2 (43), Grisham 2 (32). SB_Raleigh (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 7 (Upton 4, Toro 2, Moore); San Diego 4 (Alfaro, Hosmer, Profar 2). RISP_Seattle 3 for 13; San Diego 0 for 6.
GIDP_Voit.
DP_Seattle 1 (Suárez, Toro, Santana).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flexen, W, 5-8
|6
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|3
|8
|103
|4.00
|Swanson
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|0.83
|Borucki
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|6.00
|Milone
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|14
|3.60
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea, L, 3-4
|3
|1-3
|8
|4
|4
|4
|3
|71
|4.18
|Scott
|2
|
|2
|3
|2
|1
|4
|49
|9.00
|Stammen
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|3.34
|Hill
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|21
|4.76
|Crismatt
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|1.88
Inherited runners-scored_Swanson 2-0, Scott 3-0, Stammen 1-0. WP_Flexen, Hill.
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brock Ballou.
T_3:21. A_37,913 (40,209).
