Sports News

Seattle 8, San Diego 2

The Associated Press
July 4, 2022 10:17 pm
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 8 12 7 6 11
Rodríguez cf 5 2 1 2 0 0 .275
c-Haggerty ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Crawford ss 5 2 3 0 0 0 .267
Suárez 3b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .240
Santana 1b 2 2 2 0 3 0 .218
Raleigh c 5 0 1 4 0 1 .194
Toro 2b 3 0 2 1 2 0 .187
Upton dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .122
Moore lf 5 1 1 0 0 3 .171
Wilson rf-cf 5 0 1 0 0 4 .200
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 7 2 5 9
Profar lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .243
Azocar lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Machado 3b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .318
a-Abrams ph-ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .206
Cronenworth 2b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .244
b-Batten ph-2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500
Voit dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .229
Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Alfaro c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .274
Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .278
Kim ss-3b 3 1 2 0 1 1 .233
Grisham cf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .188
Seattle 200 203 010_8 12 0
San Diego 000 000 002_2 7 2

a-singled for Machado in the 6th. b-singled for Cronenworth in the 8th. c-popped out for Rodríguez in the 9th.

E_Machado (3), Hill (2). LOB_Seattle 11, San Diego 9. 2B_Toro (10), Raleigh (10). HR_Rodríguez (15), off Manaea; Grisham (8), off Milone. RBIs_Raleigh 4 (27), Toro (22), Rodríguez 2 (43), Grisham 2 (32). SB_Raleigh (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 7 (Upton 4, Toro 2, Moore); San Diego 4 (Alfaro, Hosmer, Profar 2). RISP_Seattle 3 for 13; San Diego 0 for 6.

GIDP_Voit.

DP_Seattle 1 (Suárez, Toro, Santana).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Flexen, W, 5-8 6 2-3 4 0 0 3 8 103 4.00
Swanson 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 12 0.83
Borucki 1 1 0 0 1 1 24 6.00
Milone 1 2 2 2 0 0 14 3.60
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manaea, L, 3-4 3 1-3 8 4 4 4 3 71 4.18
Scott 2 2 3 2 1 4 49 9.00
Stammen 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 27 3.34
Hill 1 2 1 0 0 0 21 4.76
Crismatt 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 1.88

Inherited runners-scored_Swanson 2-0, Scott 3-0, Stammen 1-0. WP_Flexen, Hill.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brock Ballou.

T_3:21. A_37,913 (40,209).

