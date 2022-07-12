Seattle 83, Dallas 74

DALLAS (74) Harrison 2-5 3-3 7, Thornton 1-1 0-0 2, Sabally 3-9 4-5 10, Mabrey 4-11 0-0 9, Ogunbowale 4-18 3-4 12, Kuier 0-1 0-0 0, McCowan 8-14 2-4 18, Burton 2-2 0-0 6, Harris 3-11 1-2 10. Totals 27-72 13-18 74. SEATTLE (83) Stewart 6-12 6-6 19, Williams 2-3 0-0 4, Magbegor 3-5 7-7 13, Bird 2-3 0-0 6, Loyd 5-17 2-2 13, Talbot 6-8 0-1 14, Charles 5-12 0-0 11, January 0-0 0-0... READ MORE

DALLAS (74)

Harrison 2-5 3-3 7, Thornton 1-1 0-0 2, Sabally 3-9 4-5 10, Mabrey 4-11 0-0 9, Ogunbowale 4-18 3-4 12, Kuier 0-1 0-0 0, McCowan 8-14 2-4 18, Burton 2-2 0-0 6, Harris 3-11 1-2 10. Totals 27-72 13-18 74.

SEATTLE (83)

Stewart 6-12 6-6 19, Williams 2-3 0-0 4, Magbegor 3-5 7-7 13, Bird 2-3 0-0 6, Loyd 5-17 2-2 13, Talbot 6-8 0-1 14, Charles 5-12 0-0 11, January 0-0 0-0 0, Prince 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 30-63 16-18 83.

Dallas 19 22 17 16 — 74 Seattle 25 14 27 17 — 83

3-Point Goals_Dallas 7-23 (Harris 3-4, Burton 2-2, Mabrey 1-6, Ogunbowale 1-8, Sabally 0-3), Seattle 7-17 (Bird 2-3, Talbot 2-3, Charles 1-1, Loyd 1-4, Stewart 1-4, Magbegor 0-1, Prince 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 35 (McCowan 10), Seattle 34 (Charles 9). Assists_Dallas 17 (Mabrey 5), Seattle 22 (Bird 7). Total Fouls_Dallas 19, Seattle 18. A_9,486 (15,354)

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.