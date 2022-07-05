Seattle 95, Indiana 73

SEATTLE (95) Stewart 4-12 4-4 12, Williams 7-9 0-0 14, Magbegor 5-8 2-2 12, Bird 1-7 0-0 2, Loyd 9-19 3-4 25, Lavender 1-6 2-2 4, Talbot 4-6 0-0 9, Charles 5-6 2-2 13, January 0-1 2-2 2, Prince 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 37-76 15-16 95. INDIANA (73) Engstler 2-7 0-0 5, Vivians 4-10 0-1 9, Smith 4-13 4-6 14, K.Mitchell 7-16 4-6 21, Robinson 5-9 1-2 11, Cannon 0-1 0-0 0, Hartley 1-6 0-0... READ MORE

SEATTLE (95)

Stewart 4-12 4-4 12, Williams 7-9 0-0 14, Magbegor 5-8 2-2 12, Bird 1-7 0-0 2, Loyd 9-19 3-4 25, Lavender 1-6 2-2 4, Talbot 4-6 0-0 9, Charles 5-6 2-2 13, January 0-1 2-2 2, Prince 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 37-76 15-16 95.

INDIANA (73)

Engstler 2-7 0-0 5, Vivians 4-10 0-1 9, Smith 4-13 4-6 14, K.Mitchell 7-16 4-6 21, Robinson 5-9 1-2 11, Cannon 0-1 0-0 0, Hartley 1-6 0-0 2, Henderson 2-4 0-0 4, Pointer 1-2 1-2 3, T.Mitchell 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 28-73 10-17 73.

Seattle 23 21 33 18 — 95 Indiana 16 19 23 15 — 73

3-Point Goals_Seattle 6-24 (Loyd 4-10, Charles 1-1, Talbot 1-1, January 0-1, Lavender 0-1, Prince 0-1, Stewart 0-2, Williams 0-2, Bird 0-5), Indiana 7-20 (K.Mitchell 3-6, Smith 2-5, Engstler 1-1, Vivians 1-4, Pointer 0-1, T.Mitchell 0-1, Hartley 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 43 (Magbegor 11), Indiana 36 (Robinson, Vivians 6). Assists_Seattle 20 (Bird 5), Indiana 14 (Robinson 4). Total Fouls_Seattle 14, Indiana 16. A_2,585 (6,500)

