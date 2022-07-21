Sparks top Dream behind strong efforts from Oguwmikes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike scored 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting, Chiney Ogwumike had a season-high 15 points and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Atlanta Dream 85-78 on Thursday. Nneka Ogwumike sank a 3-pointer with 1:50 left in the fourth quarter to give Los Angeles (12-14) an 83-70 lead. Aari McDonald scored the next six points for Atlanta, but Chiney Ogwumike made a key steal with less than a minute to play and... READ MORE

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike scored 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting, Chiney Ogwumike had a season-high 15 points and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Atlanta Dream 85-78 on Thursday.

Nneka Ogwumike sank a 3-pointer with 1:50 left in the fourth quarter to give Los Angeles (12-14) an 83-70 lead. Aari McDonald scored the next six points for Atlanta, but Chiney Ogwumike made a key steal with less than a minute to play and Jordin Canada made two free throws at 33.9 for a nine-point lead.

McDonald and Tiffany Hayes each scored 18 points for Atlanta (12-15). Hayes was helped off the court with 2:30 left in the fourth quarter after a collision.

MYSTICS 78, LIBERTY 69

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elena Delle Donne scored 25 points, Ariel Atkins added 16 points and the Mystics beat New York to extend the Liberty’s losing streak to five games.

Leading by six late in the game, Atkins disrupted a pass along the 3-point line and Alysha Clark grabbled the loose ball and raced for a fast-break layup to extend Washington’s lead to 77-69 with 36.7 seconds left. After a timeout, Sabrina Ionescu missed a long 3-pointer and Clark secured the rebound before making 1 of 2 free throws at 24.1.

Myisha Hines-Allen had 13 points and Clark finished with three points for Washington (17-11). The Mystics have a week off before playing at Dallas on July 28.

Natasha Howard had 17 points and 10 rebounds for New York (9-17). Ionescu scored 15 points and Marine Johannes added 12. The Liberty were playing their third consecutive day game.

