Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sporting Kansas City 1, Minnesota 1

The Associated Press
July 13, 2022 10:16 pm
< a min read
      

Sporting Kansas City
0
1

1

Minnesota
1
0

1

First Half_1, Minnesota, Pulskamp, 43rd minute.

Second Half_2, Sporting Kansas City, Russell, 6, 63rd.

Goalies_Sporting Kansas City, John Pulskamp, Kendall McIntosh; Minnesota, Dayne St. Clair, Tyler Miller.

Yellow Cards_Trapp, Minnesota, 16th; Fontas, Sporting Kansas City, 47th; Taylor, Minnesota, 53rd; Reynoso, Minnesota, 76th.

Referee_Guido Gonzales Jr. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga, Cory Richardson, Armando Villarreal. 4th...

READ MORE

Sporting Kansas City 0 1 1
Minnesota 1 0 1

First Half_1, Minnesota, Pulskamp, 43rd minute.

Second Half_2, Sporting Kansas City, Russell, 6, 63rd.

Goalies_Sporting Kansas City, John Pulskamp, Kendall McIntosh; Minnesota, Dayne St. Clair, Tyler Miller.

Yellow Cards_Trapp, Minnesota, 16th; Fontas, Sporting Kansas City, 47th; Taylor, Minnesota, 53rd; Reynoso, Minnesota, 76th.

Referee_Guido Gonzales Jr. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga, Cory Richardson, Armando Villarreal. 4th Official_Chris Ruska.

A_19,657.

___

Lineups

Sporting Kansas City_John Pulskamp; Andreu Fontas, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Logan Ndenbe, Kayden Pierre; Cameron Duke, Felipe Hernandez, Oriol Rosell (Johnny Russell, 57th), Remi Walter; Daniel Salloi, Marinos Tzionis (Khiry Shelton, 75th).

Minnesota_Dayne St. Clair; Michael Boxall, Bakaye Dibassy, Kemar Lawrence, D.J. Taylor; Robin Lod, Emanuel Reynoso, Wil Trapp (Jacori Hayes, 83rd); Luis Amarilla, Franco Fragapane, Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Joseph Rosales, 46th).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|20 2022 - FAR Supplement - JAR - Justice...
7|20 NIST Customer Verification Compliance...
7|20 A Winning FOIA Recipe: The Ingredients...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories