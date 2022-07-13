Sporting Kansas City 1, Minnesota 1

Sporting Kansas City

Sporting Kansas City 0 1 — 1 Minnesota 1 0 — 1

First Half_1, Minnesota, Pulskamp, 43rd minute.

Second Half_2, Sporting Kansas City, Russell, 6, 63rd.

Goalies_Sporting Kansas City, John Pulskamp, Kendall McIntosh; Minnesota, Dayne St. Clair, Tyler Miller.

Yellow Cards_Trapp, Minnesota, 16th; Fontas, Sporting Kansas City, 47th; Taylor, Minnesota, 53rd; Reynoso, Minnesota, 76th.

Referee_Guido Gonzales Jr. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga, Cory Richardson, Armando Villarreal. 4th Official_Chris Ruska.

A_19,657.

___

Lineups

Sporting Kansas City_John Pulskamp; Andreu Fontas, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Logan Ndenbe, Kayden Pierre; Cameron Duke, Felipe Hernandez, Oriol Rosell (Johnny Russell, 57th), Remi Walter; Daniel Salloi, Marinos Tzionis (Khiry Shelton, 75th).

Minnesota_Dayne St. Clair; Michael Boxall, Bakaye Dibassy, Kemar Lawrence, D.J. Taylor; Robin Lod, Emanuel Reynoso, Wil Trapp (Jacori Hayes, 83rd); Luis Amarilla, Franco Fragapane, Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Joseph Rosales, 46th).

