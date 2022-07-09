Sporting Kansas City 2, Montreal 1

Sporting Kansas City

First Half_1, Montreal, Quioto, 7 (Lappalainen), 13th minute; 2, Sporting Kansas City, Espinoza, 2, 29th.

Second Half_3, Sporting Kansas City, Walter, 3 (Shelton), 63rd.

Goalies_Sporting Kansas City, Tim Melia, John Pulskamp; Montreal, Sebastian Breza, James Pantemis.

Yellow Cards_Rosell, Sporting Kansas City, 27th; Kwizera, Montreal, 33rd; Espinoza, Sporting Kansas City, 61st; Pierre, Sporting Kansas City, 77th.

Referee_Ismir Pekmic. Assistant Referees_Lyes Arfa, Ian McKay, Kevin Stott. 4th Official_Filip Dujic.

Lineups

Sporting Kansas City_Tim Melia; Andreu Fontas, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Kayden Pierre, Benjamin Sweat; Roger Espinoza (Cameron Duke, 82nd), Oriol Rosell (Felipe Hernandez, 72nd), Remi Walter; Johnny Russell (Robert Voloder, 87th), Daniel Salloi, Khiry Shelton.

Montreal_Sebastian Breza; Rudy Camacho, Alistair Johnston, Kamal Miller; Ismael Kone, Lassi Lappalainen (Zachary Brault-Guillard, 80th), Matko Miljevic (Joaquin Torres, 71st), Samuel Piette (Ahmed Hamdi, 80th); Jojea Kwizera (Mathieu Choiniere, 46th), Romell Quioto, Mason Toye (Kei Kamara, 71st).

