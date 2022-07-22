Sporting Kansas City hosts Los Angeles FC on 3-game home losing streak

Los Angeles FC (13-4-3, first in the Western Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (5-12-5, 14th in the Western Conference) Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC +111, Sporting Kansas City +217, Draw +264; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City plays Los Angeles FC looking to end a three-game home skid. Sporting KC is 4-8-3 against Western Conference opponents. Sporting KC is 3-1-1 when it scores two goals. ... ... READ MORE

Los Angeles FC (13-4-3, first in the Western Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (5-12-5, 14th in the Western Conference)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC +111, Sporting Kansas City +217, Draw +264; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City plays Los Angeles FC looking to end a three-game home skid.

Sporting KC is 4-8-3 against Western Conference opponents. Sporting KC is 3-1-1 when it scores two goals.

LAFC is 8-4-2 in Western Conference games. Christian Arango leads the second-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with eight goals. LAFC has scored 40.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. LAFC won the last meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Russell has six goals for Sporting KC. Daniel Salloi has two goals over the last 10 games.

Arango has scored eight goals and added two assists for LAFC. Carlos Vela has two goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sporting KC: 3-5-2, averaging 0.9 goals, 2.5 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

LAFC: 6-3-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting KC: Ozzie Cisneros (injured), William Agada (injured), Kortne Ford (injured), Erik Thommy (injured), Gadi Kinda (injured), Alan Pulido (injured), Andreu Fontas (injured), Tim Melia (injured), Graham Zusi (injured).

LAFC: Julian Gaines (injured), Danny Musovski (injured), Diego Palacios (injured), Brian Rodriguez (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

