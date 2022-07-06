MLB Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at CINCINNATI -135 Pittsburgh +115 at PHILADELPHIA -150 Washington +130 at CINCINNATI -135 Pittsburgh +115 at N.Y METS -180 Miami +155 at ATLANTA -205 St. Louis +172 at ARIZONA OFF Colorado OFF at SAN DIEGO -132 San Francisco +112 at LA DODGERS -282 Chicago Cubs +230 American League at HOUSTON -275 Kansas City +225 LA Angels -130 at BALTIMORE +110 N.Y Yankees -162 at BOSTON +139 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -250 Detroit +205 at SEATTLE OFF Toronto OFF

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.