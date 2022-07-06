Trending:
The Associated Press
July 6, 2022 8:28 pm
MLB
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at CINCINNATI -135 Pittsburgh +115
at PHILADELPHIA -150 Washington +130
at N.Y METS -180 Miami +155
at ATLANTA -205 St. Louis +172
at ARIZONA OFF Colorado OFF
at SAN DIEGO -132 San Francisco +112
at LA DODGERS -282 Chicago Cubs +230
American League
at HOUSTON -275 Kansas City +225
LA Angels -130 at BALTIMORE +110
N.Y Yankees -162 at BOSTON +139
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -250 Detroit +205
at SEATTLE OFF Toronto OFF

