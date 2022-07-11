MLB Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at MIAMI OFF Pittsburgh OFF at ATLANTA -158 N.Y Mets +134 LA Dodgers -138 at ST. LOUIS +118 San Diego -134 at COLORADO +114 at SAN FRANCISCO -240 Arizona +198 American League Chicago White Sox -115 at CLEVELAND -105 Boston -124 at TAMPA BAY +106 Chicago White Sox -115 at CLEVELAND -105 at TEXAS -172 Oakland +144 at KANSAS CITY -130 Detroit +110 Houston -130 at LA ANGELS +110 Interleague at N.Y YANKEES -335 Cincinnati +270 Seattle -112 at WASHINGTON -104 at TORONTO OFF Philadelphia OFF at MINNESOTA -130 Milwaukee +110 Baltimore -112 at CHICAGO CUBS -104

