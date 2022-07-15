On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
July 15, 2022 5:32 pm
< a min read
      
MLB
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at ST. LOUIS -168 Cincinnati +142
N.Y Mets -165 at CHICAGO CUBS +140
at COLORADO -152 Pittsburgh +128
Atlanta -255 at WASHINGTON +210
at MIAMI OFF Philadelphia OFF
Milwaukee -130 at SAN FRANCISCO +110
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF N.Y Mets OFF
at SAN DIEGO -174 Arizona +146
American League
at MINNESOTA -142 Chicago White Sox +120
at TORONTO OFF Kansas City OFF
Seattle -158 at TEXAS +134
at TAMPA BAY OFF Baltimore OFF
at CLEVELAND -174 Detroit +146
at HOUSTON -200 Oakland +168
at N.Y YANKEES -164 Boston +138
Interleague
LA Dodgers -190 at LA ANGELS +160

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|22 2022 Procurement Playbook - DOJ -...
7|22 TSP Planning with Ed Zurndorfer
7|22 Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories