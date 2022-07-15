MLB Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at ST. LOUIS -168 Cincinnati +142 N.Y Mets -165 at CHICAGO CUBS +140 at COLORADO -152 Pittsburgh +128 Atlanta -255 at WASHINGTON +210 at MIAMI OFF Philadelphia OFF Milwaukee -130 at SAN FRANCISCO +110 at CHICAGO CUBS OFF N.Y Mets OFF at SAN DIEGO -174 Arizona +146 American League at MINNESOTA -142 Chicago White Sox +120 at TORONTO OFF Kansas City OFF Seattle -158 at TEXAS +134 at TAMPA BAY OFF Baltimore OFF at CLEVELAND -174 Detroit +146 at HOUSTON -200 Oakland +168 at N.Y YANKEES -164 Boston +138 Interleague LA Dodgers -190 at LA ANGELS +160

