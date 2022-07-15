|MLB
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at ST. LOUIS
|-168
|Cincinnati
|+142
|N.Y Mets
|-165
|at
|CHICAGO
|CUBS
|+140
|at COLORADO
|-152
|Pittsburgh
|+128
|Atlanta
|-255
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+210
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|-130
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+110
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|N.Y
|Mets
|OFF
|at SAN DIEGO
|-174
|Arizona
|+146
|American League
|at MINNESOTA
|-142
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|+120
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|Kansas
|City
|OFF
|Seattle
|-158
|at
|TEXAS
|+134
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Baltimore
|OFF
|at CLEVELAND
|-174
|Detroit
|+146
|at HOUSTON
|-200
|Oakland
|+168
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-164
|Boston
|+138
|Interleague
|LA Dodgers
|-190
|at
|LA
|ANGELS
|+160
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.