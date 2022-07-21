On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
July 21, 2022 5:39 pm
< a min read
      
MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at CINCINNATI OFF St. Louis OFF
at PITTSBURGH OFF Miami OFF
at PHILADELPHIA -146 Chicago Cubs +124
at N.Y METS -180 San Diego +152
at MILWAUKEE -245 Colorado +200
at ARIZONA OFF Washington OFF
at LA DODGERS OFF San Francisco OFF
American League
N.Y Yankees -164 at BALTIMORE +138
at BOSTON OFF Toronto OFF
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -168 Cleveland +142
at KANSAS CITY OFF Tampa Bay OFF
Texas -112 at OAKLAND -104
at SEATTLE OFF Houston OFF
Interleague
at ATLANTA OFF LA Angels OFF

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|28 Kelley Barracks Tech Expo
7|28 CISA Tabletop Exercise Package (CTEP)...
7|28 Cyber Smoke: Where Fed IT Gets Social
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories