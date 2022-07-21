|MLB
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at CINCINNATI
|OFF
|St.
|Louis
|OFF
|at PITTSBURGH
|OFF
|Miami
|OFF
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-136
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+116
|at N.Y METS
|-180
|San
|Diego
|+152
|at MILWAUKEE
|-270
|Colorado
|+220
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
|at LA DODGERS
|OFF
|San
|Francisco
|OFF
|American League
|N.Y Yankees
|-164
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+138
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at KANSAS CITY
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-162
|Cleveland
|+136
|Texas
|-112
|at
|OAKLAND
|-104
|at SEATTLE
|OFF
|Houston
|OFF
|Interleague
|at ATLANTA
|-152
|LA
|Angels
|+130
