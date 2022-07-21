MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at CINCINNATI OFF St. Louis OFF at PITTSBURGH OFF Miami OFF at PHILADELPHIA -136 Chicago Cubs +116 at N.Y METS -180 San Diego +152 at MILWAUKEE -270 Colorado +220 at ARIZONA OFF Washington OFF at LA DODGERS OFF San Francisco OFF American League N.Y Yankees -164 at BALTIMORE +138 at BOSTON OFF Toronto OFF at KANSAS CITY OFF Tampa Bay OFF at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -162 Cleveland +136 Texas -112 at OAKLAND -104 at SEATTLE OFF Houston OFF Interleague at ATLANTA -152 LA Angels +130

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.