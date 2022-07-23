On Air: This Just In
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
July 23, 2022 6:04 pm
MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at PHILADELPHIA -146 Chicago Cubs +124
Miami -172 at PITTSBURGH +144
St. Louis -126 at CINCINNATI +108
at MILWAUKEE -184 Colorado +154
at ARIZONA -154 Washington +130
at LA DODGERS -210 San Francisco +176
San Diego -120 at N.Y METS +102
American League
Toronto -130 at BOSTON +110
N.Y Yankees -188 at BALTIMORE +158
Minnesota -175 at DETROIT +150
at KANSAS CITY OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -134 Cleveland +114
Texas -136 at OAKLAND +116
Houston -110 at SEATTLE -106
Interleague
at ATLANTA -200 LA Angels +168

