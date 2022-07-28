|MLB
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|N.Y Mets
|-144
|at
|MIAMI
|+122
|St. Louis
|-186
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+156
|Philadelphia
|-138
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+118
|at ATLANTA
|-220
|Arizona
|+184
|LA Dodgers
|-210
|at
|COLORADO
|+176
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-148
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+126
|American League
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-375
|Kansas
|City
|+300
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
|Cleveland
|-116
|at
|TAMPA
|BAY
|-102
|at HOUSTON
|-172
|Seattle
|+144
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-215
|Oakland
|+180
|Texas
|-112
|at
|LA
|ANGELS
|-104
|Interleague
|at CINCINNATI
|OFF
|Baltimore
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|-158
|at
|BOSTON
|+134
|at SAN DIEGO
|-126
|Minnesota
|+108
