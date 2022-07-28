Trending:
The Associated Press
July 28, 2022 5:32 pm
MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
N.Y Mets -144 at MIAMI +122
St. Louis -186 at WASHINGTON +156
Philadelphia -138 at PITTSBURGH +118
at ATLANTA -220 Arizona +184
LA Dodgers -210 at COLORADO +176
at SAN FRANCISCO -148 Chicago Cubs +126
American League
at N.Y YANKEES -375 Kansas City +300
at TORONTO OFF Detroit OFF
Cleveland -116 at TAMPA BAY -102
at HOUSTON -172 Seattle +144
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -215 Oakland +180
Texas -112 at LA ANGELS -104
Interleague
at CINCINNATI OFF Baltimore OFF
Milwaukee -158 at BOSTON +134
at SAN DIEGO -126 Minnesota +108

