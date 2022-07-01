Sports on TV

Adv02(All times Eastern)Schedule subject to change and/or blackoutsSaturday, July 9AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL5 a.m. FS1 — Fremantle at St. Kilda AUTO RACING6:25 a.m. ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria 10:25 a.m. ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria 1:30 p.m. FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The O’Reilly Auto Parts 150, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio 5 p.m. USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 250,... READ MORE

Adv02 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, July 9 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5 a.m.

FS1 — Fremantle at St. Kilda

AUTO RACING 6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

10:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The O’Reilly Auto Parts 150, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

5 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

8 p.m.

CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, Nashville, Tennessee

BOXING 9 p.m.

SHO — WBC Championship: Erislandy Lara vs. Brian Castaño (Super-Welterweights), Brooklyn, N.Y.

CYCLING 8 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 8, 114 miles, Dole to Lausanne, Switzerland

GOLF 10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

12 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Players Championship, Third Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio

2:30 p.m.

NBC — American Century Championship: Second Round, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Lake Tahoe, Nev.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Third Round, Keene Trace Golf Club – Champion Trace Course, Nicholasville, Ky.

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S) 10 a.m.

ESPNU — World Championship: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, Baltimore

12 p.m.

ESPNU — World Championship: TBD, Championship, Baltimore

MLB BASEBALL 4 p.m.

FS1 — Tampa Bay at Cincinnati

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: TBA

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 6 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev (Lightweights), Las Vegas

NBA BASKETBALL 4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Orlando vs. Sacramento, Las Vegas

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Detroit vs. Washington, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: New Orleans vs. Portland, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S) 4:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Portland at Seattle

7 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Nashville SC at Charlotte FC

10 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Club América at Monterrey

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Sweden, Group C, Sheffield, England

TENNIS 9 a.m.

ESPN — WTA: Wimbledon, Championship, London

11:30 a.m.

ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Doubles Championship, London

3 p.m.

ABC — WTA: Wimbledon, Championship, London (Taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL 3 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Skills Competition: From Chicago —

Sunday, July 10 AUTO RACING 8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Quaker State 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

BIG3 BASKETBALL 3 p.m.

CBS — Week 3

BOWLING 1 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The Elias Cup Finals, Portland, Maine

CYCLING 8 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 9, 114 miles, Aigle (Switzerland) to Châtel, France

FOOTBALL ALLIANCE (WOMEN’S) 2 p.m.

ESPN2 — PRO National Championship: TBD, Canton, Ohio

GOLF 10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

12 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Players Championship, Final Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio

2:30 p.m.

NBC — American Century Championship: Final Round, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Lake Tahoe, Nev.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Final Round, Keene Trace Golf Club – Champion Trace Course, Nicholasville, Ky.

MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at Boston

ESPN2 — NY Yankees at Boston (Kay-Rod Cast)

NBA BASKETBALL 3 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Indiana vs. Sacramento, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Chicago vs. New York, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League: Denver vs. Cleveland, Las Vegas

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 11:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Belgium vs. Iceland, Group D, Sheffield, England

TENNIS 9 a.m.

ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Championship, London

12 p.m.

ESPN — WTA: Wimbledon, Doubles Championship, London

3 p.m.

ABC — ATP: Wimbledon, Championship, London (Taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL 1 p.m.

ABC — WNBA All-Star Game: From Chicago —

