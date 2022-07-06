Sports on TV

Adv09(All times Eastern)Schedule subject to change and/or blackoutsMonday, July 11MLB BASEBALL7 p.m. FS1 — NY Mets at Atlanta NBA BASKETBALL7 p.m. ESPN — Summer League: Houston vs. San Antonio, Las Vegas 9 p.m. ESPN — Summer League: Orlando vs. Oklahoma City, Las Vegas SOCCER (WOMEN’S)11:30 a.m. ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Austria vs. Northern Ireland, Group A, Southampton, England 2:30 p.m. ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: England vs. Norway, Group A, Brighton and... READ MORE

Adv09 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, July 11 MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

FS1 — NY Mets at Atlanta

NBA BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Houston vs. San Antonio, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Orlando vs. Oklahoma City, Las Vegas

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 11:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Austria vs. Northern Ireland, Group A, Southampton, England

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: England vs. Norway, Group A, Brighton and Hove, England —

Tuesday, July 12 CYCLING 8 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 10, 92 miles, Morzine to Megève, France

MLB BASEBALL 7:30 p.m.

TBS — LA Dodgers at St. Louis

NBA BASKETBALL 6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Memphis vs. Brooklyn, Las Vegas

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Boston vs. Golden State, Las Vegas

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Phoenix vs. Dallas, Las Vegas

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 11:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Denmark vs. Finland, Group B, Milton Keynes, England

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Spain, Group B, London

4:55 p.m.

FS1 — The America Cup Group Stage: Uruguay vs. Brazil, Group B, Armenia, Colombia

WATER POLO (MEN’S) 10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — U.S. vs. Italy —

Wednesday, July 13 CYCLING 8 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 11, 93 miles, Albertville to Col du Granon, France

GOLF 3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, First Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich.

4 a.m. (Thursday)

USA — PGA Tour: The Open Championship, First Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland

NBA BASKETBALL 5 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League: Cleveland vs. Charlotte, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S) 8 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United FC

10 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: San Jose at LA Galaxy

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 11:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Switzerland, Group C, Sheffield, England

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Portugal, Group C, Leigh, England —

Thursday, July 14 CFL FOOTBALL 7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Edmonton at Montreal

CYCLING 3 p.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 12, 103 miles, Briançon to Alpe d’Huez, France

GOLF 4 a.m.

USA — PGA Tour: The Open Championship, First Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Second Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, First Round, Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood, Truckee, Calif.

4 a.m. (Friday)

USA — PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Second Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland

NBA BASKETBALL 3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Atlanta vs. San Antonio, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Chicago vs. Charlotte, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Dallas vs. Milwaukee, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League: Brooklyn vs. Minnesota, Las Vegas

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 11:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Italy vs. Iceland, Group D, Manchester, England

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Portugal, Group C, Leigh, England

4:55 p.m.

FS1 — The America Cup Group Stage: Paraguay vs. Bolivia, Group A, Cali, Colombia

7:55 p.m.

FS1 — The America Cup Group Stage: Chile vs. Ecuador, Group A, Cali, Colombia —

Friday, July 15 AUTO RACING 5 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.

10 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo. (Taped)

BOXING 9 p.m.

ESPN — WBO Top Rank: Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Danielito Zorrilla (Junior-Welterweights), Temecula, Calif.

CYCLING 3 p.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 13, 120 miles, Bourg-d’Oisans to Saint-Étienne, France (Taped)

GOLF 4 a.m.

USA — PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Second Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Third Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Second Round, Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood, Truckee, Calif.

5 a.m. (Saturday)

USA — PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Third Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland

HORSE RACING 5 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

NBA BASKETBALL 5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: LA Clippers vs. Utah, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Oklahoma City vs. Golden State, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Indiana vs. Washington, Las Vegas

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: LA Lakers vs. New Orleans, Las Vegas

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Northern Ireland vs. England, Group A, Southampton, England

7:50 p.m.

FS1 — The America Cup Group Stage: Peru vs. Venezuela, Group B, Armenia, Colombia

TRACK AND FIELD 8 p.m.

USA — USATF: World Championships, Day 1 – Evening Session, Eugene, Ore. —

Saturday, July 16 AUTO RACING 12 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.

2:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Crayon 200, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.

8 p.m.

CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, I-55 Raceway, Pevely, Mo.

CYCLING 8 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 14, 121 miles, Saint-Étienne to Mende, France

FISHING 8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite, St. Lawrence River, Clayton, N.Y.

GOLF 5 a.m.

USA — PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Third Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland

7 a.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Third Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland

4 p.m.

CBS — LPGA Tour: The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Final Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Third Round, Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood, Truckee, Calif.

4 a.m. (Sunday)

USA — PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Final Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland

LACROSSE (MEN’S) 4 p.m.

ESPN — PLL: All-Star Game

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 11 a.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Elmont, N.Y.

2 p.m.

ABC — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez (Featherweights), Elmont, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL 4 p.m.

FS1 — Detroit at Cleveland

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: TBA

NBA BASKETBALL 4 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Final Round, Las Vegas

6 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Final Round, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Final Round, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Final Round, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S) 10 p.m.

ESPN — International Champions Cup: TBD

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Finland vs. Germany, Group B, Milton Keynes, England

TBT BASKETBALL 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Peacock Nation vs. Autism Army

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Jackson vs. Always Us

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Hoopville vs. YGC

TRACK AND FIELD 3 p.m.

NBC — USATF: World Championships, Day 2 – Early Session, Eugene, Ore.

8 p.m.

USA — USATF: World Championships, Day 2 – Evening Session, Eugene, Ore.

9 p.m.

NBC — USATF: World Championships, Day 2 – Evening Session, Eugene, Ore. —

Sunday, July 17 AUTO RACING 12 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ambetter 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.

BIG3 BASKETBALL 3 p.m.

CBS — Week 5

CYCLING 8 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 15, 120 miles, Rodez to Carcassonne, France

FISHING 8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite, St. Lawrence River, Clayton, N.Y.

GOLF 4 a.m.

USA — PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Final Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland

7 a.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Final Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Final Round, Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood, Truckee, Calif.

HORSE RACING 5 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

NBA BASKETBALL 3 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Final Round, Las Vegas

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Final Round, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S) 3 p.m.

ABC — MLS: Orlando City SC at Atlanta United FC

5 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: NY City FC at NY Red Bulls

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: FC Cincinnati at Columbus Crew

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 11:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Netherlands, Group C, Sheffield, England

4:55 p.m.

FS1 — The America Cup Group Stage: Chile vs. Bolivia, Group A, Cali, Colombia

TRACK AND FIELD 2 p.m.

NBC — USATF: World Championships, Day 3 – Early Session, Eugene, Ore.

WNBA BASKETBALL 1 p.m.

ABC — Las Vegas at Connecticut —

