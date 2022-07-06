Sports on TV

Adv09(All times Eastern)Schedule subject to change and/or blackoutsMonday, July 11MLB BASEBALL7 p.m.
FS1 — NY Mets at Atlanta
NBA BASKETBALL7 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: Houston vs. San Antonio, Las Vegas
9 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: Orlando vs. Oklahoma City, Las Vegas
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)11:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Austria vs. Northern Ireland, Group A, Southampton, England
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: England vs. Norway, Group A, Brighton and...
|Saturday, July 16
|AUTO RACING
|12 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Crayon 200, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.
CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, I-55 Raceway, Pevely, Mo.
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 14, 121 miles, Saint-Étienne to Mende, France
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite, St. Lawrence River, Clayton, N.Y.
USA — PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Third Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland
NBC — PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Third Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland
CBS — LPGA Tour: The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Final Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Third Round, Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood, Truckee, Calif.
USA — PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Final Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland
ESPN — PLL: All-Star Game
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|11 a.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Elmont, N.Y.
ABC — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez (Featherweights), Elmont, N.Y.
FS1 — Detroit at Cleveland
FOX — Regional Coverage: TBA
ESPNU — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Final Round, Las Vegas
ESPN — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Final Round, Las Vegas
ESPN — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Final Round, Las Vegas
ESPN2 — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Final Round, Las Vegas
ESPN — International Champions Cup: TBD
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Finland vs. Germany, Group B, Milton Keynes, England
ESPN2 — Peacock Nation vs. Autism Army
ESPN2 — Jackson vs. Always Us
ESPN2 — Hoopville vs. YGC
NBC — USATF: World Championships, Day 2 – Early Session, Eugene, Ore.
USA — USATF: World Championships, Day 2 – Evening Session, Eugene, Ore.
NBC — USATF: World Championships, Day 2 – Evening Session, Eugene, Ore. —
|Sunday, July 17
|AUTO RACING
|12 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ambetter 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.
CBS — Week 5
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 15, 120 miles, Rodez to Carcassonne, France
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite, St. Lawrence River, Clayton, N.Y.
USA — PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Final Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland
NBC — PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Final Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Final Round, Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood, Truckee, Calif.
FS1 — NYRA: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
ESPN — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
ESPN2 — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Final Round, Las Vegas
ESPN2 — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Final Round, Las Vegas
ABC — MLS: Orlando City SC at Atlanta United FC
ESPN — MLS: NY City FC at NY Red Bulls
FS1 — MLS: FC Cincinnati at Columbus Crew
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|11:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Netherlands, Group C, Sheffield, England
FS1 — The America Cup Group Stage: Chile vs. Bolivia, Group A, Cali, Colombia
NBC — USATF: World Championships, Day 3 – Early Session, Eugene, Ore.
ABC — Las Vegas at Connecticut —
