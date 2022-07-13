Sports on TV

Adv16(All times Eastern)Schedule subject to change and/or blackoutsMonday, July 18MLB BASEBALL8 p.m. ESPN — The Home Run Derby: From Los Angeles ESPN2 — The Home Run Derby: From Los Angeles (StatCast Edition) SOCCER (WOMEN’S)2:30 p.m. ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Iceland vs. France, Group D, Rotherham, England 4:55 p.m. FS1 — The America Cup First Round: Venezuela Vs. Brazil, Group B, Armenia, Colombia 7:50 p.m. FS1 — The America Cup First Round: Peru vs.... READ MORE

Adv16 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, July 18 MLB BASEBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN — The Home Run Derby: From Los Angeles

ESPN2 — The Home Run Derby: From Los Angeles (StatCast Edition)

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Iceland vs. France, Group D, Rotherham, England

4:55 p.m.

FS1 — The America Cup First Round: Venezuela Vs. Brazil, Group B, Armenia, Colombia

7:50 p.m.

FS1 — The America Cup First Round: Peru vs. Uruguay, Group B, Armenia, Colombia

TBT BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

ESPNU — Sweet Home Alabama vs. Zip ‘Em Up, First Round, Cincinnati

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Panamaniacs vs. Enchantment, First Round, Albuquerque, N.M.

TRACK AND FIELD 9 a.m.

USA — USATF: World Championships, Day 4 – Women’s Marathon, Eugene, Ore.

11:30 p.m.

USA — USATF: World Championships, Day 4 – Evening Session, Eugene, Ore. —

Tuesday, July 19 CYCLING 8 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 16, 111 miles, Carcassonne to Foix, France

MLB BASEBALL 8 p.m.

FOX — MLB All-Star Game: American League vs. National League, Los Angeles

TBT BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBD, Round of 16, Omaha, Neb.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBD, Second, Albuquerque, N.M.

TRACK AND FIELD 11:30 p.m.

USA — USATF: World Championships, Day 5 – Evening Session, Eugene, Ore. (Taped) —

Wednesday, July 20 AWARDS SHOW 8 p.m.

ABC — The 2022 ESPYS: From Los Angeles

CYCLING 8 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 17, 81 miles, Saint-Gaudens to Peyragudes, France

GOLF 5 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, First Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Phoenix Rising at Louisville City FC

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Club Friendly: Manchester City vs. Club América, Houston

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Championship: TBD, Quarterfinal, Brighton and Hove, England

7:50 p.m.

FS1 — The America Cup First Round: Colombia vs. Chile, Group A, Armenia, Colombia

TBT BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN — TBD, Round of 16, New York —

Thursday, July 21 CYCLING 8 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 18, 89 miles, Lourdes to Hautacam, France

GOLF 5 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, First Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

7 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, First Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, First Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, First Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, First Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

3 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, First Round, Hillside Golf Links, Liverpool, United Kingdom (Taped)

5 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Waters vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Read vs. Team Glynn, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

MLB BASEBALL 10 p.m.

ESPN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Championship: TBD, Quarterfinal, London

7:50 p.m.

FS1 — The America Cup First Round: Brazil vs. Peru, Group B, Cali, Colombia

TRACK AND FIELD 8 p.m.

USA — USATF: World Championships, Day 7 – Evening Session, Eugene, Ore. —

Friday, July 22 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Western

AUTO RACING 7:55 p.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France

10:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tires Delivers 200, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

CFL FOOTBALL 9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Winnipeg at Edmonton

CYCLING 8 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 19, 117 miles, Castelnau-Magnoac to Cahors, France

GOLF 3 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, First Round, Hillside Golf Links, Liverpool, United Kingdom (Taped)

5 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

7 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Second Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Second Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Second Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

6 p.m.

GOLF — U.S. Girls’ Junior

3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, Second Round, Hillside Golf Links, Liverpool, United Kingdom (Taped)

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 10 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 283 Main Card: Douglas Lima vs. Jason Jackson (Welterweights), Tacoma, Wash.

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Championship: TBD, Quarterfinal, Leigh, England

TBT BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — India Rising vs. Boeheim’s Army, First Round, Syracuse, N.Y.

9 p.m.

ESPNU — We Are D3 vs. AfterShocks

TRACK AND FIELD 8:30 p.m.

USA — USATF: World Championships, Day 8 – Evening Session, Eugene, Ore.

X GAMES 9 p.m.

ESPN — X Games 2022: From Southern California —

Saturday, July 23 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5 a.m.

FS1 — AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Western

AUTO RACING 6:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France

9:30 a.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

9:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France

12 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The CRC Brakleen 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

2:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

4 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Hy-VeeDeals.Com 250, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

5 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Explore The Pocono Mountains 225, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

8 p.m.

CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, Sharon Speedway, Hartford Township, Ohio

CYCLING 8 a.m.

NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20, 25-mile individual time trial, Lacapelle-Marival to Rocamadour, France

GOLF 3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, Second Round, Hillside Golf Links, Liverpool, United Kingdom (Taped)

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

9 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland

12 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

3 p.m.

GOLF — U.S. Girls’ Junior

3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, Third Round, Hillside Golf Links, Liverpool, United Kingdom (Taped)

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

HORSE RACING 1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S) 12:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Waters vs. Team Read, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzzo vs. Team Glynn, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

MLB BASEBALL 4 p.m.

FS1 — Houston at Seattle

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: TBA

9 p.m.

FS1 — Texas at Oakland

12 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — San Francisco at LA Dodgers

SOCCER (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Club Friendly: Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich, Green Bay, Wis.

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Championship: TBD, Quarterfinal, Rotherham, England

TBT Tournament 12 p.m.

ESPN — TBD, Second Round, Syracuse, N.Y.

2 p.m.

ESPN — TBD, Second Round, Syracuse, N.Y.

TRACK AND FIELD 2 p.m.

NBC — USATF: World Championships, Day 9 – Morning Session, Eugene, Ore.

8 p.m.

CNBC — USATF: World Championships, Day 9 – Evening Session, Eugene, Ore.

X GAMES 1 p.m.

ABC — X Games 2022: From Southern California

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — X Games 2022: From Southern California —

Sunday, July 24 AUTO RACING 8:55 p.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The French Grand Prix, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped)

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped)

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Hy-VeeDeals.Com 300, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

4 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The DENSO Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

BIG3 BASKETBALL 1 p.m.

CBS — Week 3: Power vs. Aliens, Ball Hogs vs. 3’s Company, Enemies vs. Trilohies, Dallas

CYCLING 10 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 21, 70 miles, Paris La Défense Arena to the Champs-Élysées, France

2 p.m.

NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 21, 70 miles, Paris La Défense Arena to the Champs-Élysées, France (Taped)

GOLF 3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, Third Round, Hillside Golf Links, Liverpool, United Kingdom (Taped)

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

9 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland

12 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

3 p.m.

GOLF — U.S. Girls’ Junior

3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, Third Round, Hillside Golf Links, Liverpool, United Kingdom (Taped)

LACROSSE (MEN’S) 2 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL: Archers vs. Cannons

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL: Waterdogs vs. Chrome

MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Mets at San Diego

SOCCER (MEN’S) 9:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Atlanta United at LA Galaxy

TBT BASKETBALL 1 p.m.

ESPN — Athletics Miami vs. TMT, First Round, Dayton, Ohio

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Virginia Dream vs. Best Virginia, First Round, Charleston, W.V.

X GAMES 1 p.m.

ABC — X Games 2022: From Southern California —

