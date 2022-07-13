Sports on TV

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Adv16(All times Eastern)Schedule subject to change and/or blackoutsMonday, July 18MLB BASEBALL8 p.m.
ESPN — The Home Run Derby: From Los Angeles
ESPN2 — The Home Run Derby: From Los Angeles (StatCast Edition)
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Iceland vs. France, Group D, Rotherham, England
4:55 p.m.
FS1 — The America Cup First Round: Venezuela Vs. Brazil, Group B, Armenia, Colombia
7:50 p.m.
FS1 — The America Cup First Round: Peru vs....
|Adv16
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, July 18
|MLB BASEBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN — The Home Run Derby: From Los Angeles
ESPN2 — The Home Run Derby: From Los Angeles (StatCast Edition)
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Iceland vs. France, Group D, Rotherham, England
|4:55 p.m.
FS1 — The America Cup First Round: Venezuela Vs. Brazil, Group B, Armenia, Colombia
|7:50 p.m.
FS1 — The America Cup First Round: Peru vs. Uruguay, Group B, Armenia, Colombia
|TBT BASKETBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — Sweet Home Alabama vs. Zip ‘Em Up, First Round, Cincinnati
|10 p.m.
ESPNU — Panamaniacs vs. Enchantment, First Round, Albuquerque, N.M.
|TRACK AND FIELD
|9 a.m.
USA — USATF: World Championships, Day 4 – Women’s Marathon, Eugene, Ore.
|11:30 p.m.
USA — USATF: World Championships, Day 4 – Evening Session, Eugene, Ore. —
|Tuesday, July 19
|CYCLING
|8 a.m.
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 16, 111 miles, Carcassonne to Foix, France
|MLB BASEBALL
|8 p.m.
FOX — MLB All-Star Game: American League vs. National League, Los Angeles
|TBT BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBD, Round of 16, Omaha, Neb.
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBD, Second, Albuquerque, N.M.
|TRACK AND FIELD
|11:30 p.m.
USA — USATF: World Championships, Day 5 – Evening Session, Eugene, Ore. (Taped) —
|Wednesday, July 20
|AWARDS SHOW
|8 p.m.
ABC — The 2022 ESPYS: From Los Angeles
|CYCLING
|8 a.m.
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 17, 81 miles, Saint-Gaudens to Peyragudes, France
|GOLF
|5 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, First Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: Phoenix Rising at Louisville City FC
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Club Friendly: Manchester City vs. Club América, Houston
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Championship: TBD, Quarterfinal, Brighton and Hove, England
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
|7:50 p.m.
FS1 — The America Cup First Round: Colombia vs. Chile, Group A, Armenia, Colombia
|TBT BASKETBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN — TBD, Round of 16, New York —
|Thursday, July 21
|CYCLING
|8 a.m.
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 18, 89 miles, Lourdes to Hautacam, France
|GOLF
|5 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, First Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
|7 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, First Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland
|9:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, First Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
|11:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, First Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, First Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
|3 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, First Round, Hillside Golf Links, Liverpool, United Kingdom (Taped)
|5 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
|LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Waters vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Read vs. Team Glynn, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
|MLB BASEBALL
|10 p.m.
ESPN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Championship: TBD, Quarterfinal, London
|7:50 p.m.
FS1 — The America Cup First Round: Brazil vs. Peru, Group B, Cali, Colombia
|TRACK AND FIELD
|8 p.m.
USA — USATF: World Championships, Day 7 – Evening Session, Eugene, Ore. —
|Friday, July 22
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|5 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Western
|AUTO RACING
|7:55 p.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France
|10:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France
|4:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tires Delivers 200, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
|CFL FOOTBALL
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Winnipeg at Edmonton
|CYCLING
|8 a.m.
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 19, 117 miles, Castelnau-Magnoac to Cahors, France
|GOLF
|3 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, First Round, Hillside Golf Links, Liverpool, United Kingdom (Taped)
|5 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
|7 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Second Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland
|9:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
|11:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Second Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Second Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
|6 p.m.
GOLF — U.S. Girls’ Junior
|3:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, Second Round, Hillside Golf Links, Liverpool, United Kingdom (Taped)
|5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|10 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 283 Main Card: Douglas Lima vs. Jason Jackson (Welterweights), Tacoma, Wash.
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Championship: TBD, Quarterfinal, Leigh, England
|TBT BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN — India Rising vs. Boeheim’s Army, First Round, Syracuse, N.Y.
|9 p.m.
ESPNU — We Are D3 vs. AfterShocks
|TRACK AND FIELD
|8:30 p.m.
USA — USATF: World Championships, Day 8 – Evening Session, Eugene, Ore.
|X GAMES
|9 p.m.
ESPN — X Games 2022: From Southern California —
|Saturday, July 23
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|5 a.m.
FS1 — AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Western
|AUTO RACING
|6:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France
|9:30 a.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
|9:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France
|12 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The CRC Brakleen 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
|2:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
|4 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Hy-VeeDeals.Com 250, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa
|5 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Explore The Pocono Mountains 225, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
|8 p.m.
CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, Sharon Speedway, Hartford Township, Ohio
|CYCLING
|8 a.m.
NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20, 25-mile individual time trial, Lacapelle-Marival to Rocamadour, France
|GOLF
|3:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, Second Round, Hillside Golf Links, Liverpool, United Kingdom (Taped)
|5:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
|9 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland
|12 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
|3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
|3 p.m.
GOLF — U.S. Girls’ Junior
|3:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, Third Round, Hillside Golf Links, Liverpool, United Kingdom (Taped)
|5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
|HORSE RACING
|1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
|LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
|12:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Waters vs. Team Read, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
|3 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzzo vs. Team Glynn, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
|MLB BASEBALL
|4 p.m.
FS1 — Houston at Seattle
|7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: TBA
|9 p.m.
FS1 — Texas at Oakland
|12 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — San Francisco at LA Dodgers
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Club Friendly: Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich, Green Bay, Wis.
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Championship: TBD, Quarterfinal, Rotherham, England
|TBT Tournament
|12 p.m.
ESPN — TBD, Second Round, Syracuse, N.Y.
|2 p.m.
ESPN — TBD, Second Round, Syracuse, N.Y.
|TRACK AND FIELD
|2 p.m.
NBC — USATF: World Championships, Day 9 – Morning Session, Eugene, Ore.
|8 p.m.
CNBC — USATF: World Championships, Day 9 – Evening Session, Eugene, Ore.
|X GAMES
|1 p.m.
ABC — X Games 2022: From Southern California
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — X Games 2022: From Southern California —
|Sunday, July 24
|AUTO RACING
|8:55 p.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The French Grand Prix, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France
|9:30 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped)
|1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped)
|3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
|3:30 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Hy-VeeDeals.Com 300, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa
|4 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The DENSO Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
|BIG3 BASKETBALL
|1 p.m.
CBS — Week 3: Power vs. Aliens, Ball Hogs vs. 3’s Company, Enemies vs. Trilohies, Dallas
|CYCLING
|10 a.m.
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 21, 70 miles, Paris La Défense Arena to the Champs-Élysées, France
|2 p.m.
NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 21, 70 miles, Paris La Défense Arena to the Champs-Élysées, France (Taped)
|GOLF
|3:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, Third Round, Hillside Golf Links, Liverpool, United Kingdom (Taped)
|5:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
|9 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland
|12 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
|3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
|3 p.m.
GOLF — U.S. Girls’ Junior
|3:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, Third Round, Hillside Golf Links, Liverpool, United Kingdom (Taped)
|LACROSSE (MEN’S)
|2 p.m.
ESPN2 — PLL: Archers vs. Cannons
|4:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — PLL: Waterdogs vs. Chrome
|MLB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN — NY Mets at San Diego
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|9:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Atlanta United at LA Galaxy
|TBT BASKETBALL
|1 p.m.
ESPN — Athletics Miami vs. TMT, First Round, Dayton, Ohio
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Virginia Dream vs. Best Virginia, First Round, Charleston, W.V.
|X GAMES
|1 p.m.
ABC — X Games 2022: From Southern California —
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.