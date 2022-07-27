Sports on TV

Adv30(All times Eastern)Schedule subject to change and/or blackoutsMonday, August 1MLB BASEBALL8 p.m.
|Adv30
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, August 1
|MLB BASEBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at Houston —
|Tuesday, August 2
|MLB BASEBALL
|9:30 p.m.
TBS — LA Dodgers at San Francisco
ESPN — TBT Championship: TBD, Dayton, Ohio —
|Wednesday, August 3
|GOLF
|6 a.m. (Thursday)
USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland
FS1 — Liga MX: Atlético San Luis at Juárez
ESPN2 — Club Friendly: LA Galaxy vs. Chivas
ESPN2 — Club Friendly: LA FC vs. Club América —
|Thursday, August 4
|GOLF
|6 a.m.
USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, First Round, Celtic Manor Resort – Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales (Taped)
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, First Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, First Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah
USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland
|LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
|6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Blue vs. Team Orange, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Gold vs. Team Purple, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
FS1 — Tampa Bay at Detroit
NBC — Hall of Fame Game: Jacksonville vs. Las Vegas, Canton, Ohio
ESPN2 — Phoenix at Connecticut —
|Friday, August 5
|GOLF
|6 a.m.
USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Second Round, Celtic Manor Resort – Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales (Taped)
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Second Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Second Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, First Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Canada (Taped)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Third Round, Celtic Manor Resort – Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales
ESPN — PLL: Cannons vs. Redwoods, Denver
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|7 p.m.
ESPN — PFL Playoffs Main Card: Lightweights & Light Heavyweights, New York
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Crystal Palace
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Blue vs. Team Orange, Rosemont, Ill.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Gold vs. Team Purple, Rosemont, Ill. —
|Saturday, August 6
|AUTO RACING
|3:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The New Holland 250, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
CBS — Week 8: Triplets vs. 3’s Company, Trilogy vs. Ball Hogs, Enemies vs. Ghost Ballers, Dallas
ESPN2 — Hamilton at Toronto
ESPN2 — Edmonton at British Columbia
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Third Round, Celtic Manor Resort – Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales
USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland
NBC — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Second Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Canada
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Third Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort – Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales
NBC — U.S. Classic: Final U.S. Championships Qualifier, Salt Lake City
NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Whitney Handicap, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
FS1 — Miami at Chicago Cubs
FOX — Regional Coverage: TBA
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|7 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill (Light-Heavyweights), Las Vegas
ESPN — 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony
NFLN — 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony
ABC — Bundesliga: Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Borussia Dortmund
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Everton
ABC — MLS: Seattle at Atlanta United FC
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, Rosemont, Ill.
ESPN2 — Junior League Championship —
|Sunday, August 7
|AUTO RACING
|12 p.m.
USA — IMSA Sports Car Championship: The Fastcar Sportscar Weekend, Road America, Plymouth, Wis.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|1 p.m.
SECN — The Birthright For College Basketball: Israeli Select Team vs. Auburn, Tel Aviv, Israel
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort – Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales
USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland
NBC — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Final Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Canada
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Final Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah
|LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
|1 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
ESPN — San Diego at LA Dodgers
ABC — Connecticut at Chicago
ABC — Las Vegas at Seattle —
