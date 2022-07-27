Sports on TV

On Air: Panel Discussions
The Associated Press
July 27, 2022 11:20 am
5 min read
      

Adv30
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, August 1
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Houston —

Tuesday, August 2
MLB BASEBALL
9:30 p.m.

TBS — LA Dodgers at San Francisco

TBT BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN — TBT Championship: TBD, Dayton, Ohio —

Wednesday, August 3
GOLF
6 a.m. (Thursday)

USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:55 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Atlético San Luis at Juárez

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Club Friendly: LA Galaxy vs. Chivas

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Club Friendly: LA FC vs. Club América —

Thursday, August 4
GOLF
6 a.m.

USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, First Round, Celtic Manor Resort – Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales (Taped)

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, First Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, First Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

6 a.m. (Friday)

USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Blue vs. Team Orange, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Gold vs. Team Purple, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

FS1 — Tampa Bay at Detroit

NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.

NBC — Hall of Fame Game: Jacksonville vs. Las Vegas, Canton, Ohio

WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phoenix at Connecticut —

Friday, August 5
GOLF
6 a.m.

USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Second Round, Celtic Manor Resort – Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales (Taped)

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Second Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Second Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, First Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Canada (Taped)

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Third Round, Celtic Manor Resort – Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales

LACROSSE (MEN’S)
9 p.m.

ESPN — PLL: Cannons vs. Redwoods, Denver

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.

ESPN — PFL Playoffs Main Card: Lightweights & Light Heavyweights, New York

SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Crystal Palace

SOFTBALL
6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Blue vs. Team Orange, Rosemont, Ill.

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Gold vs. Team Purple, Rosemont, Ill. —

Saturday, August 6
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The New Holland 250, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.

CBS — Week 8: Triplets vs. 3’s Company, Trilogy vs. Ball Hogs, Enemies vs. Ghost Ballers, Dallas

CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Hamilton at Toronto

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Edmonton at British Columbia

GOLF
5:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Third Round, Celtic Manor Resort – Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales

8 a.m.

USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland

12 p.m.

NBC — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Second Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Canada

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Third Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort – Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales

GYMNASTICS
4 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Classic: Final U.S. Championships Qualifier, Salt Lake City

HORSE RACING
5 p.m.

NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Whitney Handicap, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

6 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.

FS1 — Miami at Chicago Cubs

8 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: TBA

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill (Light-Heavyweights), Las Vegas

NFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

ESPN — 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

NFLN — 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

SOCCER (MEN’S)
12 p.m.

ABC — Bundesliga: Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Borussia Dortmund

12:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Everton

3 p.m.

ABC — MLS: Seattle at Atlanta United FC

SOFTBALL
2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, Rosemont, Ill.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Junior League Championship —

Sunday, August 7
AUTO RACING
12 p.m.

USA — IMSA Sports Car Championship: The Fastcar Sportscar Weekend, Road America, Plymouth, Wis.

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
1 p.m.

SECN — The Birthright For College Basketball: Israeli Select Team vs. Auburn, Tel Aviv, Israel

GOLF
5:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort – Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales

8 a.m.

USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland

12 p.m.

NBC — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Final Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Canada

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Final Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — San Diego at LA Dodgers

WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.

ABC — Connecticut at Chicago

3 p.m.

ABC — Las Vegas at Seattle —

Top Stories