Springer hits grand slam as Blue Jays beat Cardinals 10-3

TORONTO (AP) — George Springer hit his seventh career grand slam, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a two-run drive and the Toronto Blue Jays extended their winning streak to seven by beating the short-handed St. Louis Cardinals 10-3 Tuesday night. Alejandro Kirk added his 12th homer and Matt Chapman had two hits, including the tiebreaking single in a five-run sixth as Toronto improved to 8-1 under manager John Schneider. Dylan Carlson hit a solo home run... READ MORE

TORONTO (AP) — George Springer hit his seventh career grand slam, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a two-run drive and the Toronto Blue Jays extended their winning streak to seven by beating the short-handed St. Louis Cardinals 10-3 Tuesday night.

Alejandro Kirk added his 12th homer and Matt Chapman had two hits, including the tiebreaking single in a five-run sixth as Toronto improved to 8-1 under manager John Schneider.

Dylan Carlson hit a solo home run as St. Louis played the first of two games in Canada without unvaccinated sluggers Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado. The two biggest bats in the Cardinals lineup were placed on the restricted list before the game, along with catcher Austin Romine.

Foreign nationals who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 are not allowed to enter Canada, save for limited exceptions that require a 14-day quarantine. Unvaccinated baseball players are placed on the restricted list, where they are not paid and do not accrue major league service time.

Tim Mayza (5-0) got one out for the win. Jordan Hicks (2-5) was charged with the loss.

BRAVES 6, PHILLIES 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Michael Harris II and Matt Olson homered, leading Atlanta to the victory.

Dansby Swanson added three hits and Spencer Strider was sharp over six innings as Atlanta remained the only team in baseball without a three-game losing streak this season. Austin Riley stretched his hitting streak to 18 games.

Strider (5-3) allowed three hits and a run as Atlanta improved to 36-13 since June 1. Manager Brian Snitker earned his 500th victory, all with the Braves.

Kyle Schwarber’s NL-leading 31st homer in the sixth got the Phillies on the board, and J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer off Will Smith in the ninth. Kenley Jansen came on and got two outs for his 23rd save.

Alec Bohm had two hits for the Phillies. Aaron Nola (6-8) allowed five runs in six innings.

ORIOLES 5, RAYS 3

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s Ramón Urías hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning off Colin Poche to undo a marvelous start by Tampa Bay All-Star Shane McClanahan.

McClanahan pitched seven innings of two-hit ball and was lifted with a 3-2 lead after throwing 81 pitches on a humid night. Poche (2-1) promptly gave up a leadoff single to Adley Rutschman and Urías followed by driving an 0-2 pitch over the left-field wall.

Trey Mancini capped the rally with a sacrifice fly for the surprising Orioles, who moved one game over .500 (49-48) after finishing 52-110 last year.

Keegan Akin (2-1) got the last out in the eighth and All-Star reliever Jorge López worked the ninth for his 19th save.

Isaac Paredes homered for the Rays, who have lost four straight.

CUBS 4, PIRATES 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Willson Contreras drew a standing ovation in perhaps his last home game at Wrigley Field, and then keyed an early burst as the Cubs earned their season-high sixth straight win.

Contreras tipped his cap after being cheered at the plate his first time up. The All-Star catcher hit a soft single to center field in a three-run first inning off Bryse Wilson (1-6).

Contreras, who can become a free agent after this season, could be on the move ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline.

Seiya Suzuki homered for Chicago, and Keegan Thompson (8-4) pitched seven effective innings. Mychal Givens worked the ninth for his second save.

Rookie shortstop Oneil Cruz hit a two-run homer for Pittsburgh, which has dropped four of five.

MARLINS 2, REDS 1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Pablo López tied his career high with 11 strikeouts over seven dominant innings, leading Miami to the victory.

Joey Wendle hit a two-run single off Hunter Greene as Miami won for the third time in nine games.

A day after Cincinnati piled up 11 runs in a romp, López (7-5) turned in a stopper-like performance for the Marlins. The right-hander allowed one run and two hits, retiring 21 of his last 22 batters.

Tanner Scott closed it out with a 1-2-3 ninth for his 13th save.

Mike Moustakas homered for the Reds, who had won nine of their previous 13 games. Greene (3-12) allowed nine hits in 6 1/3 innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.