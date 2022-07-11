Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 1

The Associated Press
July 11, 2022 10:14 pm
< a min read
      

Philadelphia
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
32
1
8
1
0
7

Schwarber lf
4
0
0
0
0
2
.219

Hoskins 1b
4
1
2
1
0
0
.255

Castellanos rf
4
0
1
0

READ MORE

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 8 1 0 7
Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .219
Hoskins 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .255
Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .251
Hall dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .283
Realmuto c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .240
Gregorius ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Bohm 3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .273
Muñoz 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Stott 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .177
Vierling cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .241
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 6 9 6 0 9
Edman ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .254
Yepez rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Nootbaar rf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .173
Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .335
Gorman 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .242
Carlson cf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .260
Pujols dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .216
Dickerson lf 3 2 2 3 0 1 .196
Sosa 3b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .183
Knizner c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .181
Philadelphia 100 000 000_1 8 0
St. Louis 000 030 21x_6 9 0

LOB_Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 3. 2B_Sosa (3), Pujols (6). HR_Hoskins (18), off Mikolas; Dickerson (3), off Nola; Nootbaar (3), off Kelly. RBIs_Hoskins (43), Dickerson 3 (14), Sosa (6), Knizner (13), Nootbaar (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Realmuto); St. Louis 0. RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 1; St. Louis 4 for 4.

Runners moved up_Pujols. GIDP_Castellanos, Schwarber.

DP_St. Louis 2 (Edman, Gorman, Goldschmidt; Sosa, Edman, Goldschmidt).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola, L, 5-7 7 7 5 5 0 7 98 3.35
Kelly 1 2 1 1 0 2 19 3.00
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mikolas, W, 6-7 7 1-3 6 1 1 0 5 99 2.62
Cabrera 1 0 0 0 0 1 22 2.16
Fernández 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 13 0.00

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Will Little; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, John Bacon.

T_2:41. A_34,399 (45,494).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|18 Cloud Security Alliance | CCSK...
7|18 CCSK Plus Training | Certificate of...
7|18 EC-Council Ethical Hacker Training -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories