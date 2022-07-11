St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 1

Philadelphia
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
1
8
1
0
7
Schwarber lf
4
0
0
0
0
2
.219
Hoskins 1b
4
1
2
1
0
0
.255
Castellanos rf
4
0
1
0
LOB_Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 3. 2B_Sosa (3), Pujols (6). HR_Hoskins (18), off Mikolas; Dickerson (3), off Nola; Nootbaar (3), off Kelly. RBIs_Hoskins (43), Dickerson 3 (14), Sosa (6), Knizner (13), Nootbaar (10).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Realmuto); St. Louis 0. RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 1; St. Louis 4 for 4.
Runners moved up_Pujols. GIDP_Castellanos, Schwarber.
DP_St. Louis 2 (Edman, Gorman, Goldschmidt; Sosa, Edman, Goldschmidt).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, L, 5-7
|7
|
|7
|5
|5
|0
|7
|98
|3.35
|Kelly
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|3.00
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mikolas, W, 6-7
|7
|1-3
|6
|1
|1
|0
|5
|99
|2.62
|Cabrera
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|2.16
|Fernández
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Will Little; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, John Bacon.
T_2:41. A_34,399 (45,494).
