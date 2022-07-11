St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 1

Philadelphia

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 8 1 0 7 Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .219 Hoskins 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .255 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .251 Hall dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .283 Realmuto c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .240 Gregorius ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Bohm 3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .273 Muñoz 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Stott 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .177 Vierling cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .241

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 6 9 6 0 9 Edman ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Yepez rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Nootbaar rf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .173 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .335 Gorman 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .242 Carlson cf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .260 Pujols dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .216 Dickerson lf 3 2 2 3 0 1 .196 Sosa 3b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .183 Knizner c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .181

Philadelphia 100 000 000_1 8 0 St. Louis 000 030 21x_6 9 0

LOB_Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 3. 2B_Sosa (3), Pujols (6). HR_Hoskins (18), off Mikolas; Dickerson (3), off Nola; Nootbaar (3), off Kelly. RBIs_Hoskins (43), Dickerson 3 (14), Sosa (6), Knizner (13), Nootbaar (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Realmuto); St. Louis 0. RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 1; St. Louis 4 for 4.

Runners moved up_Pujols. GIDP_Castellanos, Schwarber.

DP_St. Louis 2 (Edman, Gorman, Goldschmidt; Sosa, Edman, Goldschmidt).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola, L, 5-7 7 7 5 5 0 7 98 3.35 Kelly 1 2 1 1 0 2 19 3.00

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mikolas, W, 6-7 7 1-3 6 1 1 0 5 99 2.62 Cabrera 1 0 0 0 0 1 22 2.16 Fernández 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 13 0.00

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Will Little; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, John Bacon.

T_2:41. A_34,399 (45,494).

