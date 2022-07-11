St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 1

Philadelphia St. Louis ab

Philadelphia St. Louis ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 1 8 1 Totals 33 6 9 6 Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 Edman ss 4 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 4 1 2 1 Yepez rf 3 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 Nootbaar rf 1 1 1 1 Hall dh 4 0 1 0 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 0 0 Realmuto c 4 0 2 0 Gorman 2b 4 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 3 0 0 0 Carlson cf 4 1 3 0 Bohm 3b 1 0 1 0 Pujols dh 4 1 1 0 Muñoz 3b 2 0 0 0 Dickerson lf 3 2 2 3 Stott 2b 3 0 0 0 Sosa 3b 3 1 1 1 Vierling cf 3 0 1 0 Knizner c 3 0 1 1

Philadelphia 100 000 000 — 1 St. Louis 000 030 21x — 6

DP_Philadelphia 0, St. Louis 2. LOB_Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 3. 2B_Sosa (3), Pujols (6). HR_Hoskins (18), Dickerson (3), Nootbaar (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Nola L,5-7 7 7 5 5 0 7 Kelly 1 2 1 1 0 2

St. Louis Mikolas W,6-7 7 1-3 6 1 1 0 5 Cabrera 1 0 0 0 0 1 Fernández 2-3 2 0 0 0 1

Cabrera pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Will Little; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, John Bacon.

T_2:41. A_34,399 (45,494).

