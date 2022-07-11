St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 1

Philadelphia
St. Louis
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
32
1
8
1
Totals
33
6
9
6
Schwarber lf
4
0
0
0
Edman ss
4
0
0
0
Hoskins 1b
4
1
2
1
DP_Philadelphia 0, St. Louis 2. LOB_Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 3. 2B_Sosa (3), Pujols (6). HR_Hoskins (18), Dickerson (3), Nootbaar (3).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nola L,5-7
|7
|
|7
|5
|5
|0
|7
|Kelly
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mikolas W,6-7
|7
|1-3
|6
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Cabrera
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fernández
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
Cabrera pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Will Little; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, John Bacon.
T_2:41. A_34,399 (45,494).
