Sports News

St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 1

The Associated Press
July 11, 2022 10:14 pm
Philadelphia St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 8 1 Totals 33 6 9 6
Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 Edman ss 4 0 0 0
Hoskins 1b 4 1 2 1 Yepez rf 3 0 0 0
Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 Nootbaar rf 1 1 1 1
Hall dh 4 0 1 0 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 0 0
Realmuto c 4 0 2 0 Gorman 2b 4 0 0 0
Gregorius ss 3 0 0 0 Carlson cf 4 1 3 0
Bohm 3b 1 0 1 0 Pujols dh 4 1 1 0
Muñoz 3b 2 0 0 0 Dickerson lf 3 2 2 3
Stott 2b 3 0 0 0 Sosa 3b 3 1 1 1
Vierling cf 3 0 1 0 Knizner c 3 0 1 1
Philadelphia 100 000 000 1
St. Louis 000 030 21x 6

DP_Philadelphia 0, St. Louis 2. LOB_Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 3. 2B_Sosa (3), Pujols (6). HR_Hoskins (18), Dickerson (3), Nootbaar (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Nola L,5-7 7 7 5 5 0 7
Kelly 1 2 1 1 0 2
St. Louis
Mikolas W,6-7 7 1-3 6 1 1 0 5
Cabrera 1 0 0 0 0 1
Fernández 2-3 2 0 0 0 1

Cabrera pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Will Little; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, John Bacon.

T_2:41. A_34,399 (45,494).

Top Stories