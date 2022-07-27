St. Louis 6, Toronto 1

St. Louis Toronto ab

St. Louis Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 6 13 6 Totals 31 1 5 1 Edman ss 5 0 0 0 Springer cf 4 0 0 0 Carlson cf 4 0 1 1 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 2 0 O’Neill lf 4 1 0 0 Kirk dh 4 0 0 0 Pujols 1b 4 1 3 3 Bichette ss 4 0 1 1 Donovan 3b 3 1 2 0 Hernández rf 3 0 0 0 Dickerson dh 4 0 1 0 Biggio 2b 3 0 0 0 Nootbaar rf 4 0 2 1 Chapman 3b 3 0 1 0 Gorman 2b 4 2 2 1 Jansen c 3 0 0 0 Knizner c 4 1 2 0 Tapia lf 3 0 1 0

St. Louis 001 140 000 — 6 Toronto 000 100 000 — 1

DP_St. Louis 1, Toronto 1. LOB_St. Louis 6, Toronto 3. 2B_Carlson (22), Pujols (8), Nootbaar (5), Knizner (6), Guerrero Jr. (18). HR_Gorman (10), Pujols (7). SB_Gorman (1), Guerrero Jr. (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

St. Louis Wainwright W,7-8 7 5 1 1 0 8 Gallegos 1 0 0 0 0 1 Helsley 1 0 0 0 0 2

Toronto Gausman L,7-8 4 2-3 8 5 5 1 6 Richards 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 Beasley 1 0 0 0 0 0 Banda 1 2 0 0 1 1 Phelps 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Beasley (Carlson).

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:57. A_36,666 (53,506).

