St. Louis 6, Toronto 1

St. Louis
Toronto
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
36
6
13
6
Totals
31
1
5
1
Edman ss
5
0
0
0
Springer cf
4
0
0
0
Carlson cf
4
0
1
1
DP_St. Louis 1, Toronto 1. LOB_St. Louis 6, Toronto 3. 2B_Carlson (22), Pujols (8), Nootbaar (5), Knizner (6), Guerrero Jr. (18). HR_Gorman (10), Pujols (7). SB_Gorman (1), Guerrero Jr. (1).
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wainwright W,7-8
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|8
|Gallegos
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Helsley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gausman L,7-8
|4
|2-3
|8
|5
|5
|1
|6
|Richards
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Beasley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Banda
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Phelps
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Beasley (Carlson).
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_2:57. A_36,666 (53,506).
