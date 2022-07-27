Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

St. Louis 6, Toronto 1

The Associated Press
July 27, 2022 10:26 pm
< a min read
      

St. Louis

Toronto

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
36
6
13
6

Totals
31
1
5
1

Edman ss
5
0
0
0

Springer cf
4
0
0
0

Carlson cf
4
0
1
1

...

READ MORE

St. Louis Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 6 13 6 Totals 31 1 5 1
Edman ss 5 0 0 0 Springer cf 4 0 0 0
Carlson cf 4 0 1 1 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 2 0
O’Neill lf 4 1 0 0 Kirk dh 4 0 0 0
Pujols 1b 4 1 3 3 Bichette ss 4 0 1 1
Donovan 3b 3 1 2 0 Hernández rf 3 0 0 0
Dickerson dh 4 0 1 0 Biggio 2b 3 0 0 0
Nootbaar rf 4 0 2 1 Chapman 3b 3 0 1 0
Gorman 2b 4 2 2 1 Jansen c 3 0 0 0
Knizner c 4 1 2 0 Tapia lf 3 0 1 0
St. Louis 001 140 000 6
Toronto 000 100 000 1

DP_St. Louis 1, Toronto 1. LOB_St. Louis 6, Toronto 3. 2B_Carlson (22), Pujols (8), Nootbaar (5), Knizner (6), Guerrero Jr. (18). HR_Gorman (10), Pujols (7). SB_Gorman (1), Guerrero Jr. (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Wainwright W,7-8 7 5 1 1 0 8
Gallegos 1 0 0 0 0 1
Helsley 1 0 0 0 0 2
Toronto
Gausman L,7-8 4 2-3 8 5 5 1 6
Richards 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 1
Beasley 1 0 0 0 0 0
Banda 1 2 0 0 1 1
Phelps 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Beasley (Carlson).

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:57. A_36,666 (53,506).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|3 2022 - FAR Supplement - NFS - NASA...
8|3 Writing Better Requirements ATRW Summer
8|3 Reimagining Gov Service Delivery
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories