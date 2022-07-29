Stewart and the Storm visit the Mystics

Seattle Storm (18-11, 8-6 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (18-10, 9-6 Eastern Conference) Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Breanna Stewart and the Seattle Storm visit the Washington Mystics. Stewart leads the WNBA scoring 20.9 points per game. The Mystics are 9-4 on their home court. Washington has an 8-5 record against opponents over .500. The Storm are 6-7 in road games. Seattle ranks second in the WNBA allowing 76.7 points while holding opponents... READ MORE

Seattle Storm (18-11, 8-6 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (18-10, 9-6 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Breanna Stewart and the Seattle Storm visit the Washington Mystics. Stewart leads the WNBA scoring 20.9 points per game.

The Mystics are 9-4 on their home court. Washington has an 8-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Storm are 6-7 in road games. Seattle ranks second in the WNBA allowing 76.7 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Storm won 85-71 in the last matchup on June 24. Jewell Loyd led the Storm with 22 points, and Elena Delle Donne led the Mystics with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natasha Cloud is averaging 11 points and seven assists for the Mystics. Delle Donne is averaging 17.4 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Washington.

Sue Bird is averaging 7.4 points and 5.8 assists for the Storm. Stewart is averaging 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 7-3, averaging 81.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Storm: 6-4, averaging 83.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: None listed.

Storm: Mercedes Russell: out (headaches).

