Stott HR, 5 RBIs help rally Phillies to 6-4 win over Braves

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryson Stott homered, doubled and drove in five runs to lift the Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-4 comeback victory over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.

Alec Bohm doubled and had three hits for the Phillies, who rebounded from a three-game sweep at home against the Chicago Cubs last weekend.

Austin Riley had a pair of doubles and Marcell Ozuna had three hits and an RBI for the Braves, who fell two games behind the first-place New York Mets in the NL East.

With the Braves leading by one, A.J. Minter (4-3) got the first two outs in the eighth inning before Bohm and Yairo Muñoz singled to put runners on first and second. Stott then drove a full-count cutter into the seats in right field for his seventh home run, putting the Phillies ahead 6-4.

Andrew Bellatti (2-3) pitched a scoreless eighth for the win, and Seranthony Dominguez worked a perfect ninth for his fifth save.

Atlanta starter Max Fried gave up three runs on nine hits with eight strikeouts and no walks in six innings.

REDS 11, MARLINS 2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jonathan India hit his first career grand slam and Brandon Drury connected for a three-run shot, helping Cincinnati pound banged-up Miami.

India and Donovan Solano each had three hits as last-place Cincinnati improved to 9-4 in its last 13 games.

Miami had 15 players on its injured list, hurting its chances for staying in the NL wild-card race. The Marlins dropped to 3-12 against the Reds over the past two seasons.

Cincinnati rookie Nick Lodolo (3-3) struck out a career-high nine over six innings. He allowed two unearned runs and five hits.

Trevor Rogers (4-10) was charged with six runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings.

ORIOLES 5, RAYS 1

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle hit a tiebreaking, two-run single in a four-run fifth inning that sent Baltimore over Tampa Bay.

Austin Voth and five Baltimore relievers kept Tampa Bay’s offense from delivering the big hit. The Rays left 10 men on base, including six in the first three innings.

Brandon Lowe homered leading off the third for Tampa Bay, but Corey Kluber (6-6) allowed four earned runs in five innings. Nick Vespi (3-0) struck out four in 1 2/3 innings of relief to earn the win.

Voth allowed a run and four hits in three innings.

TIGERS 12, PADRES 4

DETROIT (AP) — Eric Haase hit a grand slam off Sean Manaea, Jeimer Candelario homered twice and Detroit routed San Diego.

Miguel Cabrera hit his 506th career homer in the sixth inning and moved past Al Simmons for 13th on the career RBI list with 1,840.

Manaea (5-5) was tagged for a career-worst nine runs in 3 1/3 innings, and his replacement, left-hander MacKenzie Gore, was pulled with an apparent arm injury.

San Diego, which got a solo homer from Jurickson Profar, lost its second in a row.

Tigers starter Drew Hutchison couldn’t get out of the fifth. The first six Padres hitters reached base, making it 9-4 with two on and one out when Will Vest(2-2) came out of the bullpen and got out of the jam.

