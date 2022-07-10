Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of RHP Rico Garcia from Norfolk (IL). Optioned LHP Bruce Zimmermann to Norfolk. Transferred RHP Travis Lakins, Sr. to the 60-day IL. Assigned RHP Marcos Diplan to Norfolk. DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled RHP Drew Carlton from Toledo. HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed OF Yordan Alvarez on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Jose Siri from Sugar Land (PCL). OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Domingo Tapia from Las... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of RHP Rico Garcia from Norfolk (IL). Optioned LHP Bruce Zimmermann to Norfolk. Transferred RHP Travis Lakins, Sr. to the 60-day IL. Assigned RHP Marcos Diplan to Norfolk.

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled RHP Drew Carlton from Toledo.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed OF Yordan Alvarez on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Jose Siri from Sugar Land (PCL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Domingo Tapia from Las Vegas (PCL). Selected INF Dermis Garcia from Las Vegas. Optioned LHP Zach Logue to Las Vegas.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed SS Wander Franco and OF Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Jeffrey Springs on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 7. Optioned RHP Calvin Faucher to Durham (IL). Recalled LHP Josh Fleming, RHP Phoenix Sanders, INF Jonathan Aranda and OF Luke Raley from Durham.

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated RHP Matt Bush from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Kolby Allard to Round Rock (PCL).

National League

NEW YORK METS — Placed C James McCann on the 10-Day IL. Recalled C Patrick Mazeika from Syracuse (IL). Claimed LHP Sam Clay off waivers from Philadelphia and optioned to Syracuse. Designated RHP Jake Reed for assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHP Hunter Harvey from the 60-day IL.

FOOTBALL Canadian Football League

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS — Signed P Jon Ryan.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed G Alexandar Georgiev to a three-year contract. Signed D Jacob MacDonald to a two-year contract.

