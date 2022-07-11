Tampa Bay 10, Boston 5

Boston
Tampa Bay
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
35
5
9
5
Totals
35
10
14
10
Duran cf
5
1
1
1
Díaz 3b
3
3
3
3
Vázquez c
5
1
1
0
...
READ MORE
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|
|Totals
|35
|10
|14
|10
|
|Duran cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Díaz 3b
|3
|3
|3
|3
|
|Vázquez c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Ramírez 1b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Arozarena dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Aranda 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Story 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chang 2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Cordero 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe rf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|
|Refsnyder rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Dalbec 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Raley lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Walls ss
|3
|2
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Phillips cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Boston
|012
|110
|000
|—
|5
|Tampa Bay
|230
|002
|03x
|—
|10
E_Dalbec (4). DP_Boston 2, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Boston 6, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Bogaerts (22), Vázquez (18), Martinez 2 (29), Díaz 2 (18), Mejía (10). SB_Verdugo (1), Bogaerts (4), Duran (6). SF_Díaz (1).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bello
|4
|
|7
|5
|5
|3
|5
|Davis
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Diekman L,4-1
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Valdez
|2
|
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wisler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fleming
|3
|
|6
|4
|4
|2
|3
|Bard W,1-0
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Poche H,10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Adam
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_Bello (Díaz), Diekman (Walls).
Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:31. A_10,629 (25,000).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.