Tampa Bay 10, Boston 5

Boston Tampa Bay ab

r

h

bi ab

r

h

bi Totals

35

5

9

5 Totals

35

10

14

10 Duran cf

5

1

1

1 Díaz 3b

3

3

3

3 Vázquez c

5

1

1

0 ... READ MORE

Boston Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 5 9 5 Totals 35 10 14 10 Duran cf 5 1 1 1 Díaz 3b 3 3 3 3 Vázquez c 5 1 1 0 Choi 1b 2 2 1 1 Martinez dh 4 1 2 2 Ramírez 1b 2 1 2 2 Bogaerts ss 3 1 2 1 Arozarena dh 4 0 1 0 Verdugo lf 4 0 2 1 Aranda 2b 4 0 2 1 Story 2b 4 0 0 0 Chang 2b 1 0 1 1 Cordero 1b 4 0 0 0 Lowe rf 5 0 1 2 Refsnyder rf 3 1 1 0 Mejía c 4 0 2 0 Dalbec 3b 3 0 0 0 L.Raley lf 3 1 0 0 Walls ss 3 2 0 0 Phillips cf 4 1 1 0

Boston 012 110 000 — 5 Tampa Bay 230 002 03x — 10

E_Dalbec (4). DP_Boston 2, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Boston 6, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Bogaerts (22), Vázquez (18), Martinez 2 (29), Díaz 2 (18), Mejía (10). SB_Verdugo (1), Bogaerts (4), Duran (6). SF_Díaz (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Bello 4 7 5 5 3 5 Davis 1 1 0 0 0 2 Diekman L,4-1 1-3 1 2 2 0 0 Valdez 2 4 3 0 0 0

Tampa Bay Wisler 1 0 0 0 0 1 Fleming 3 6 4 4 2 3 Bard W,1-0 3 3 1 1 1 2 Poche H,10 1 0 0 0 0 1 Adam 1 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_Bello (Díaz), Diekman (Walls).

Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:31. A_10,629 (25,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.